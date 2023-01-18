50 aircraft to be part of Republic Day 2023 flypast over Rajpath

The IL-38, a maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Navy that has served for nearly 42 years, will be showcased at the event for the first and perhaps the last time, a senior IAF official said.

There would be 50 aircraft that would be seen in the flypast over Rajpath on Republic Day 2023. These include 45 Indian Air Force aircraft, one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters from the Indian Army.

At a media event in the national capital, the Indian Air Force also unveiled a model of the tableau that will be showcased during the January 26 parade.

The aircraft that would be seen over the national capital on January 26 include:

* Mi-17 1V/V5

Number of aircraft: 4

Formation: Inverted Wineglass

* ALH MK IV/WSI

Number of aircraft: 4

Formation: Diamond

* MiG-29

Number of aircraft: 3

Formation: Vic

* LCH + Apache + ALH MK IV

Number of aircraft: 5

Formation: Arrow

* ALH Sarang

Number of aircraft: 5

Formation: Ladder (Tricolour)

* Dakota + Do-228

Number of aircraft: 3

Formation: Vic

* C-130 + Rafale

Number of aircraft: 5

Formation: Abreast

* IL-38 SD + AN-32

Number of aircraft: 3

Formation: Vic

* AEW&C + Rafale

Number of aircraft: 5

Formation: Arrow

* C-17 + SU-30 MKI

Number of aircraft: 3

Formation: 40 degree Pitch-up + SU-30 Streming Fuel

* Jaguar

Number of aircraft: 6

Formation: Arrowhead

* SU-30 MKI

Number of aircraft: 3

Formation: Vic + Split streaming fuel

* Rafale

Number of aircraft: 1

Formation: Vertical Charlie

