    50 aircraft to be part of Republic Day 2023 flypast over Rajpath

    The IL-38, a maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Navy that has served for nearly 42 years, will be showcased at the event for the first and perhaps the last time, a senior IAF official said. 

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 3:02 PM IST

    There would be 50 aircraft that would be seen in the flypast over Rajpath on Republic Day 2023. These include 45 Indian Air Force aircraft, one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters from the Indian Army.

    The IL-38, a maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Navy that has served for nearly 42 years, will be showcased at the event for the first and perhaps the last time, a senior IAF official said. At a media event in the national capital, the Indian Air Force also unveiled a model of the tableau that will be showcased during the January 26 parade. 

    The aircraft that would be seen over the national capital on January 26 include:

    * Mi-17 1V/V5
    Number of aircraft: 4
    Formation: Inverted Wineglass

    * ALH MK IV/WSI
    Number of aircraft: 4 
    Formation: Diamond

    * MiG-29
    Number of aircraft: 3
    Formation: Vic

    * LCH + Apache + ALH MK IV
    Number of aircraft: 5
    Formation: Arrow

    * ALH Sarang
    Number of aircraft: 5
    Formation: Ladder (Tricolour)

    * Dakota + Do-228
    Number of aircraft: 3
    Formation: Vic

    * C-130 + Rafale
    Number of aircraft: 5
    Formation: Abreast

    * IL-38 SD + AN-32
    Number of aircraft: 3
    Formation: Vic

    * AEW&C + Rafale
    Number of aircraft: 5
    Formation: Arrow

    * C-17 + SU-30 MKI
    Number of aircraft: 3
    Formation: 40 degree Pitch-up + SU-30 Streming Fuel

    * Jaguar
    Number of aircraft: 6
    Formation: Arrowhead

    * SU-30 MKI
    Number of aircraft: 3
    Formation: Vic + Split streaming fuel

    * Rafale
    Number of aircraft: 1
    Formation: Vertical Charlie

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2023, 3:02 PM IST
