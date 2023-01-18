Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2023: IAF tableau will showcase new firepower, Nari Shakti and more

    IAF officials said that this year's tableau is themed 'Indian Air Force: Power Beyond Boundaries', and will showcase the LCH Prachand that was recently inducted into the force

    The Indian Air Force tableau for the Republic Day parade 2023 will have, among other elements, will feature a rotating globe that will highlight the IAF's expanded reach whereby it has been able to render humanitarian aid across the borders, as also flying exercises conducted with the air forces of friendly foreign countries.

    Briefing media persons on Wednesday, IAF officials said that this year's tableau, themed "Indian Air Force: Power Beyond Boundaries', will showcase the LCH Prachand that was recently inducted into the force. The Prachand is capable of high-altitude operations and is armed with Anti-Tank Guided Missiles that can be carried along with a 20 mm turret gun, air-to-air missiles and 70 mm rockets.

    Besides 'Prachand', the tableau will also feature 'Netra', the Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft that will showcase how well the IAF has embraced NCW across multiple domains. 

    Then there would be the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas MK-II, the single-engine aircraft with a canard Delta wing. The multi-role combat aircraft designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency will have a more powerful engine and more potent sensors. It is being developed to replace the ageing fighter aircraft of the IAF.

    The IAF tableau will also showcase the Airbus C-295 aircraft that will replace the Avro aircraft fleet and bolster the logistics capability of the force. All aircraft are planned to be fitted with indigenous electronic warfare suites. The manufacturing facility in India would not only cater to IAF's requirements but also make India a net defence exporter.

    The tableau will seek to send the message across about how the IAF has transcended traditional boundaries by inducting women who undertake all tasks equally with their male counterparts. The IAF has become the lead Service in promoting 'Nari Shakti' in its true spirit.

