    Remember and Never Forget: Major Sylvester Rajesh Ratnam, 21 Jat

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Sylvester Rajesh Ratnam, 21 Jat
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Major Sylvester Rajesh Ratnam, who hailed from Bengaluru, made his supreme sacrifice in 2002 while fighting the enemy in the Keran sector of Kupwara in Jammu & Kashmir.

    Nicknamed 'Silly' by his friends in the fraternity, he was an intrepid and highly-motivated officer. He was commissioned into the Jat Regiment in 1998 after receiving his training from the Officers' Training Academy in Chennai.

    Through his dedication and zeal, he gained expertise in battle skills before his unit, 21 Jat, moved to Jammu and Kashmir in October 2001. In 2002, the Indian Army launched Operation Parakaram, and Major Sylvester's unit, 21 Jat, was tasked to carry out an operation in Kupwara district's Keran sector along the Line of Control.

    The area was already highly active due to cross-border infiltrations and unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army. The Indian Army troops also had to withstand inclement weather and harsh terrain.

    On August 2, 2002, the Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked firing while Indian Army personnel were repairing the communication lines in the Keran sector.

    Realising the grim situation, Major Sylvester, who was in a nearby bunker, rushed out to help his men to safety. Without caring for his own safety, he assisted soldiers to get back into the bunkers. During this, a shell from the Pakistani side landed near him. He sustained severe injuries.

    Major Sylvester later succumbed to his injuries. The troops remember him for his exemplary courage, camaraderie and leadership in saving the lives of his fellow soldiers.

    Major Sylvester Rajesh Ratnam laid down his life for his motherland on August 2, 2002. Let us 'Remember and Never Forget' this braveheart's supreme sacrifice.

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
