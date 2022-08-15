Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remember and Never Forget: Commandant Pramod Kumar, 49 Bn CRPF

    In 2017, President Ramnath Kovind awarded Commandant Pramod Kumar with Kirti Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry medal, for his valour, courage and dedication to protecting the sovereignty of the country.

    Remember and Never Forget: Commandant Pramod Kumar, 49 Battalion CRPF
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 15, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Soon after hoisting the national flag at his camp in Srinagar on August 15, 2016, Commandant Pramod Kumar rushed to help his men where they were engaged in a gun battle with armed terrorists at Nowhatta Chowk.

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Captain A Rahul Ramesh, 72 RCC

    The Commanding Officer of the 49 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, Commandant Pramod Kumar neutralized two terrorists before he fell to a bullet that hit him in the neck.

    The incident occurred at 8:30 am despite the security apparatus being beefed up in the Kashmir Valley in the wake of Independence Day celebrations.

    In 2017, President Ramnath Kovind awarded Commandant Pramod Kumar with the Kirti Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry medal, for his valour, courage and dedication to protecting the sovereignty of the country.

    Commandant Pramod Kumar joined the service in 1998. He was posted in Srinagar in April 2014 and was promoted as a Commandant just a few days before the fateful day, on July 12.

    Commandant Pramod Kumar hailed from Bihar's Patna, but his family lived in Jharkhand's Jamtara district. Kumar was decorated with the CRPF Director General's commendation award thrice in 2015, 2014 and in 2011.

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Lt Col Sher Jung Thapa, 6th Infantry

     

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Pushpendra Singh, 20 JAT

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Ranger-I Ram Chander Singh, NSG

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane, 36 Rashtriya Rifles

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Padmanabhan and Major Sunil Ganapathy

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Padmanabhan and Major Sunil Ganapathy

    Nine stories of bravery that inspire over billion Indians

    Nine stories of bravery that will inspire over a billion Indians

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain A Rahul Ramesh, 72 RCC

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain A Rahul Ramesh, 72 RCC

    Remember and Never Forget: Lt Col Sher Jung Thapa, 6th Infantry

    Remember and Never Forget: Lt Col Sher Jung Thapa, 6th Infantry

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Pushpendra Singh, 20 JAT

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Pushpendra Singh, 20 JAT

    Recent Stories

    Independence Day 2022 Wishes images quotes to share with family and friends gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes to share with family and friends

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Padmanabhan and Major Sunil Ganapathy

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Padmanabhan and Major Sunil Ganapathy

    India at 75 Sports Legends: Jhulan Goswami - An inspiration for the next breed of Indian bowlers-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Jhulan Goswami - An inspiration for the next breed of Indian bowlers

    India at 75 Sports Legends: Mithali Raj - A pioneer of Indian women's cricket-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Mithali Raj - A pioneer of Indian women's cricket

    India at 75 Sports Legends: MS Dhoni - the 'Captain Cool'-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: MS Dhoni - the 'Captain Cool'

    Recent Videos

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon