Remember and Never Forget: Commandant Pramod Kumar, 49 Bn CRPF

In 2017, President Ramnath Kovind awarded Commandant Pramod Kumar with Kirti Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry medal, for his valour, courage and dedication to protecting the sovereignty of the country.

Soon after hoisting the national flag at his camp in Srinagar on August 15, 2016, Commandant Pramod Kumar rushed to help his men where they were engaged in a gun battle with armed terrorists at Nowhatta Chowk.

Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Captain A Rahul Ramesh, 72 RCC

The Commanding Officer of the 49 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, Commandant Pramod Kumar neutralized two terrorists before he fell to a bullet that hit him in the neck.

The incident occurred at 8:30 am despite the security apparatus being beefed up in the Kashmir Valley in the wake of Independence Day celebrations.

In 2017, President Ramnath Kovind awarded Commandant Pramod Kumar with the Kirti Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry medal, for his valour, courage and dedication to protecting the sovereignty of the country.

Commandant Pramod Kumar joined the service in 1998. He was posted in Srinagar in April 2014 and was promoted as a Commandant just a few days before the fateful day, on July 12.

Commandant Pramod Kumar hailed from Bihar's Patna, but his family lived in Jharkhand's Jamtara district. Kumar was decorated with the CRPF Director General's commendation award thrice in 2015, 2014 and in 2011.

Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Lt Col Sher Jung Thapa, 6th Infantry

Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Pushpendra Singh, 20 JAT

Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Ranger-I Ram Chander Singh, NSG

Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane, 36 Rashtriya Rifles