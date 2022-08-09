Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Tarun Kumar, 4 Rashtriya Rifles

    Captain Tarun Kumar displayed outstanding courage and laid down his life for the country. In 1999, he was given the country's third highest gallantry award 'Shaurya Chakra'. He hailed from Dehradun

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Tarun Kumar, 4 Rashtriya Rifles
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Captain Tarun Kumar was honoured with Shaurya Chakra for the exemplary courage and bravery that he displayed during 1998 counter-insurgency operations in Kupwara of Jammu & Kashmir.

    He was commissioned into the Indian Army's 157 AD Regt of the Corps of Army Air Defence and was later deputed to serve with 4 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in 1998.

    On August 9, 1998, his unit received credible information about the presence of some hardcore terrorists in the area under its control. The 4 RR Batallion launched a search and destroy operation in the terrorist-infested area.

    During the search and destroy operation, the team cordoned the suspected area and spotted the terrorists. The terrorists opened fire at the soldiers. The fierce gunbattle went on for many hours during which Captain Tarun and his team killed a number of terrorists. But during the exchange of fire, Captain Tarun received severe injuries and later succumbed.

    During the operations, he displayed outstanding courage and laid down his life for the country. In 1999, he was given the country's third highest gallantry award 'Shaurya Chakra'. He hailed from Dehradun.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
