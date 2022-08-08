Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Sandeep Shankla, Dogra Regiment

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    On this day, 31 years ago, Captain Sandeep Shankla sacrificed his life fighting against terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir.

    Leading a counter-terrorist operation in Jafarkhani village in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, Captain Shankla and his men eliminated nine terrorists and apprehended 22 others.

    His unit had credible information about the movement of terrorists in the Zafarkhani village. He was assigned to launch a search and destroy operation to nab them. During the operation, the terrorists fired at them which led to a fierce gun battle.

    During the cross-firing, one of his men received injuries. Captain Shankla crawled and dragged the injured soldier to safety. In this process, he eliminated a terrorist. Meanwhile, another terrorist threw a couple of grenades at him. In an act of sheer bravery, the officer hurled back one of the grenades at the terrorists. Captain Shankla sustained splinter and bullet injuries.

    The 27-year-old kept engaging the terrorists till his last breath. He later succumbed to his injuries. He was married 6 months before his death.

    He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, the highest peacetime gallantry award.

    It must be noted that in the same operation, Sepoy Swaran Singh was posthumously decorated with the second-highest peacetime gallantry award, Kirti Chakra, while Captain BJS Sandhu received the Shaurya Chakra.

