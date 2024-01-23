Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram Mandir inauguration: Video of Chinese soldiers chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' along with Indian troops resurfaces

    In the wake of the grand inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, a video has surfaced, reportedly showing Chinese soldiers chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' alongside Indian Army jawans at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

    The day following the grand inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, an undated video showcasing Chinese soldiers chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' alongside Indian Army jawans supposedly at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has gained widespread attention on social media. The viral footage captures a group of Indian soldiers assisting People's Liberation Army (PLA) personnel in reciting the 'Jai Shri Ram' chant. The setting of the interaction indicates that it took place during a meeting between the two sides, with a table arranged with beverages and snacks.

    Social media users circulated a video expressing positive sentiments amid the longstanding border tensions between India and China, particularly in Ladakh. The video surfaced around the same time as the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, introducing a distinctive element as Chinese soldiers were observed chanting victory to Lord Ram instead of the typical confrontational slogans.

    It is crucial to highlight that the authenticity of the video and the precise timeframe of its occurrence could not be immediately confirmed by Asianet Newsable. Nonetheless, speculations suggest that the video may date back approximately three months.

    The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday was a momentous occasion, culminating in the unveiling of the 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla. This marked the conclusion of a centuries-long anticipation for devotees to witness the deity residing in his birthplace. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the grand-scale event, drawing the attendance of over 8,000 dignitaries.

    The unique chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram' by Chinese soldiers introduces a fascinating dimension to the narrative, deviating from the usual tensions witnessed in border disputes.

