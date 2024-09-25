Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Powering the Future of Space and Defense: US-India Semiconductor Fab Ushers in Era of Advanced Electronics

    Integrated circuits are more commonly known as microchips or just "chips."They act as the "brains" of almost all modern electronic devices.For many years, there has been a global shortage of semiconductors, which reached its highest point in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Powering the Future of Space and Defense: US-India Semiconductor Fab Ushers in Era of Advanced Electronics AJR
    Author
    Girish Linganna
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 7:59 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 7:59 PM IST

    The United States Space Force is teaming up with the Indian government to open a new factory for producing semiconductors, which are tiny chips needed to create advanced technologies of the future.

    Semiconductors are crucial for space-based sensors and spacecraft, as well as for everyday devices like computers, TVs, mobile phones, cars, and gaming consoles.

    Integrated circuits are more commonly known as microchips or just "chips."They act as the "brains" of almost all modern electronic devices.For many years, there has been a global shortage of semiconductors, which reached its highest point in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    At the same time, U.S. Space Force leaders have been emphasizing that the service needs advanced technologies to stay ahead of its competitors.

    To support the U.S. in developing and gaining access to advanced technologies, the White House and the Indian government signed an agreement called the "U.S.-India Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership" this week. As part of this deal, a "strategic technology partnership" was formed between two Indian tech companies and the U.S. Space Force. This partnership will help set up a new factory in India to produce semiconductors, which are essential for modern technology.

    According to a statement from the White House, the new factory will produce chips used in "advanced sensing, communication, and power electronics." These chips will be important for national security, next-generation telecommunications, and green energy technologies. The White House has described this agreement as the "defining partnership of the 21st century."

    The factory will focus on making some of the most advanced types of semiconductors, including infrared, gallium nitride, and silicon carbide chips.

    Gallium nitride (GaN) chips can be used in spacecraft with advanced tools like synthetic aperture radar. They also help build communication systems that are five to ten times stronger and faster in sending data compared to older technologies, according to the European Space Agency.

    In addition to their use in space sensing and communication, GaN technologies are also being used in ground-based radar systems and electronic warfare equipment. These systems help interfere with or block the use of radio, radar, infrared, or other parts of the electromagnetic spectrum. This makes them useful in disrupting or weakening enemy communications and detection systems.

    In recent years, the U.S. Space Force has been testing portable devices that can jam satellite signals. They have also set up special units focused on using electronic warfare systems to target and disrupt the satellites of other countries.

    As the U.S. Space Force aims to strengthen its ability to defend against attacks and increase its power, the demand for advanced technologies, which rely on a stable supply of next-generation semiconductors, will continue to rise.

    The U.S. Space Force and the White House are partnering with India to build a new semiconductor factory not just because of the need for advanced technologies. There are other important reasons for this collaboration as well.

    Right now, Taiwan is the largest producer of semiconductors in the world. However, rising tensions with China have pushed Western countries to look for other places to secure their supply chains.

    China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory, and concerns about a possible Chinese invasion of the island have been growing for years.

    In 2022, President Biden signed the CHIPS Act, which allocated $52.7 billion to boost semiconductor manufacturing and research in the U.S. The goal is to ensure that the U.S. remains a leader in future technologies.

    This week's partnership with India, during the 39th week of the year, is a result of the CHIPS Act, which aims to boost semiconductor production and technological collaboration.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    exclusive Inside Indian Army's tactical drills in Ladakh: T-90 Bhishma, T-72 & BMP-II ICV roar 14k feet above WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE | Inside Army's tactical drills in Ladakh: T-90 Bhishma, T-72 & BMP-II ICV roar 14k feet above-WATCH

    Exclusive How 1000hp T-90 'Bhishma' tank is enhancing Army's strength in Ladakh's icy terrain (WATCH) snt

    EXCLUSIVE | How 1000hp T-90 'Bhishma' tank is enhancing Army's strength in Ladakh's icy terrain (WATCH)

    India has not lost territory to China in recent years, asserts Ladakh LG; lauds Modi Govt's defence readiness snt

    India has not lost territory to China in recent years, asserts Ladakh LG; lauds Modi Govt's defence readiness

    Ladakh Lt Governor praises Agnipath scheme, dubs those opposing it as 'borderline anti-national' snt

    Ladakh Lt Governor praises Agnipath scheme, dubs those opposing it as 'borderline anti-national'

    New Air Force chief appointed: Who is Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh? gcw

    New Air Force chief appointed: Who is Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh?

    Recent Stories

    UPITS 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath praises Vietnam's partnership, invites investment in UP's growing sectors AJR

    UPITS 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath praises Vietnam's partnership, invites investment in UP's growing sectors

    No more queues!Modern ATMs bring cash deposits to your fingertips. Check limits for SBI, HDFC, PNB, BOB & more shk

    No more queue! Modern ATMs bring cash deposits to your fingertips. Check limits for SBI, HDFC, PNB, BOB & more

    YRKKH Armaan, Abhira's romantic honeymoon takes dramatic turn ATG

    YRKKH: Armaan, Abhira's romantic honeymoon takes dramatic turn

    YRKKH Armaan, Abhira's romantic honeymoon takes dramatic turn ATG

    YRKKH: Armaan, Abhira's romantic honeymoon takes dramatic turn

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Hathphool designs to complete your festive look ATG

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Hathphool designs to complete your festive look

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon