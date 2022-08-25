PM Modi to induct aircraft carrier Vikrant into Navy on September 2

Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant will be commissioned on September 2 in Kochi. With the commissioning of the Vikrant, India will become the sixth nation to have the niche capability to design and build aircraft carriers in excess of 40,000-ton displacement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant on September 2 in Kochi, Indian Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade informed on Thursday. With the commissioning of the Vikrant, India will become the sixth nation with the niche capability to design and build aircraft carriers in excess of 40,000-ton displacement.

Also Read: From the IAF vault: Story of the 'Top Guns' from India

Vice Admiral Ghormade said that 76 per cent of indigenous content had been used in Vikrant's construction. Giving an update on ship-building in the country, the naval vice chief said 39 out of the 41 ships and submarines in order are under various stages of construction in India. Besides, approval of necessity has been accorded to 49 platforms.

"The aircraft carrier will provide the deterrence required considering the growing strength of our neighbours and enhance the maritime capability of the country," Vice Admiral Ghormade said.

While stating that the commissioning of the aircraft carrier will be an "unforgettable" day for the country, Vice Admiral Ghormade said also said that deliberations are on about building a second indigenous aircraft carrier.

The ship has over 2,300 compartments, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers, and can accommodate a crew of around 1700 people. The aircraft carrier has a cruising speed of 18 knots, a top speed of around 28 knots, and an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles.

The aircraft carrier, which has a flight deck of 12,500 square meters and a displacement of 42,800 tonnes, was designed by the Navy's in-house Directorate of Naval Design and built by the public-sector Cochin Shipyard Limited. Vikrant is christened after India's first aircraft carrier, which played a pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The Indian Navy had taken delivery of the aircraft carrier from Cochin Shipyard Limited on July 28 after the ship completed four-phase trials. The aircraft carrier boasts of a mini hospital with 16 beds and two operation theatres and is equipped with X-Ray and CT scan machines. Sixteen paramedics will be part of Vikrant's crew.

Also Read: Indian Navy operating without sole aircraft carrier since 1.5 years!