Indian Navy commissions stealth guided missile frigate INS Tushil in Russia

New Delhi: Indian Navy on Monday commissioned the multi-role stealth guided missile frigate -- INS Tushil at Kaliningrad in Russia.

The frigate was commissioned by India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh and Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

Know in details about INS Tushil:--

Built at Russia’s Kaliningrad-based Yantra Shipyard, the INS Tushil is the first of two frigates that the Indian defence ministry inked an inter-governmental agreement with Russia in October 2016. This is a follow-on of the Talwar-class vessels.

INS Tushil, a 125 metre, 3900-ton ship, has a lethal punch and with a blend of Russian and Indian cutting edge technologies.

The ship’s name, Tushil, means ‘the protector shield’ and its crest represents the ‘Abhedya Kavacham’ (impenetrable shield).

Along with its motto, ‘Nirbhay, Abhedya aur Balsheel’ (Fearless, Indomitable, Resolute), “the ship stands as a symbol of the Indian Navy’s undying commitment to protect and safeguard the nation’s maritime frontiers,” Indian Navy PRO Captain Vivek Madhwal said.



INS Tushil, an upgraded Krivak III class frigates of the Project 1135.6 of which, six are already in service – three Talwar class ships, built at Baltiysky shipyard, St. Petersburg, and three follow-on Teg class ships, built at Yantar shipyard, Kaliningrad. INS Tushil, the seventh in the series.

Now, the INS Tushil will join the ‘Sword Arm’ of the Indian Navy, the Western Fleet, under the Western Naval Command and will rank amongst the most technologically advanced frigates in the world.

Initially, the frigate was slated for delivery at the end of 2022, but it got delayed due to the global Covid-19 crisis, payment issues between the two countries, and supply chain disruption caused due to ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Indian original equipment manufacturers involved in the construction of INS Tushil:---

The ship has 26 per cent of indigenous content and the number of made-in-India systems have more than doubled to 33.

BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Keltron, Nova Integrated Systems from Tata, Elcome Marine, Johnson Controls India among others are the major Indian OEMs involved in the construction of the ship.



“It will not only be a symbol of Indian Navy’s growing capabilities, but also the resilient collaborative strength of the India-Russia partnership.”

Rajnath Singh, who is on a 3-day visit to Russia, is also scheduled to call on Russian President Vladimir Putin and co-chair the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC M&MTC) meeting with his Russian counterpart, Defence Minister Andrei Belousov on Tuesday.

