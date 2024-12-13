India's light tank Zorawar successfully test fires at 13,000-feet high-altitude in Ladakh

Manufactured by Larsen & Toubro Precision Engineering & Systems, the 25-ton class armoured fighting vehicle Zorawar will begin the user trials, that is by the Indian Army, once all trails are conducted.

New Delhi: DRDO-designed and developed Indian Light Tank (ILT) Zorawar has successfully fired several rounds at different ranges at an altitude of 4200-meter or 13,000-feet at a high-altitude location in Ladakh. In September, it had successfully test-fired in the desert environment of Rajasthan.

Manufactured by Larsen & Toubro Precision Engineering & Systems, the 25-ton class armoured fighting vehicle Zorawar will begin the user trials, that is by the Indian Army, once all trails are conducted.

ILT has been designed and developed to be deployed at the high-altitude, keeping China threat in mind.

"In an integrated manner, the design to realisation to demonstration at high altitude has been achieved in three years."

Zorawar's airlift capability was also demonstrated by the Indian Air Force.

"Such a capability would assist in quick deployment of the light tank in operating conditions which are remote and difficult to access through road or rail," an official said.

With these two phases of internal performance trials, which were actively supported by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, the Indian Light Tank would be undergoing some more trials before being offered for User trials.

As reported earlier by Asianet Newsable, if everything goes as per the plan, the Indian Army starts inducting the light tank Zorawar from 2027 in the mountains of Ladakh and other parts.

In December 2022, the defence ministry accorded acceptance of necessity (AoN) for the light weight tanks worth Rs 16,000 crore. The AoN clears the way for the tendering process to begin.

Meaning "brave and strong" in Punjabi, the Zorawar tank has also been designed to operate in deserts and island territories. Indian Army has planned to procure 354 light tanks. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will manufacture 59 tanks and other 295 to be made under the "Make-1 Category".

The tanks will equipped with niche technologies, including artificial intelligence, drone integration, active protection system, high degree of situational awareness.

The Zorawar will also have missile systems and other weaponry systems, including main guns.

Soon after border standoff between India and China erupted in eastern Ladakh in 2020, the Indian Army felt the need to have light weight tanks, in an effort to enhance its mountain warfare capability.

Defence Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and L&T on the successful High Altitude Trials of the Light Tank.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated the entire Light Tank Team including Industry Partner L&T for their efforts.

Why is it named Zorawar?

Named after the legendary general Zorawar Singh, who led the Dogra forces to several victories in Ladakh and Tibet between 1834 and 1841, the tank honours his historical achievements.

In May 1841, General Singh led a 5,000-strong Dogra force into Tibet, swiftly overcoming Chinese forces and capturing their Mantalai flag.

