Opinion | Chitradurga: The Epicenter of India's Missile Defense with Voronezh Radar

India might soon strengthen its air defense capabilities. According to media reports, New Delhi is discussing a $4 billion defense deal with Moscow to acquire the advanced Voronezh long-range radar system.(1 Billion US $ = Rs.8,500 Crores approx)

If India gets the radar system, it will boost its ability to detect missiles and improve air defense. This news comes shortly after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s three-day visit to Russia, which concluded on Tuesday, December 10.

What Is a Radar System and How Does It Work?

A radar system is like a "super eye" that uses radio waves to detect objects far away. It can find airplanes, missiles, or ships by sending signals that bounce back when they hit something. This helps track their location, speed, and direction, even in bad weather or from great distances.

What is Voronezh radar system?

The Voronezh long-range early warning radar is part of a series developed by Russia's Almaz-Antey Corporation.

The Voronezh radar has an impressive detection range. Depending on the variant, it can detect and track targets at distances of up to 10,000 kilometers depending upon the variants

Specifically:

- Horizon range: Up to 6,000 kilometers

- Vertical range : Up to 8,000 kilometers

According to reports, the radar is capable of tracking more than 500 objects simultaneously.

The Voronezh radar system can monitor ballistic missiles , other aerial object including stealth aircrafts.With its wide vertical range, it can provide detailed information about intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and monitor objects near Earth in space.

Sources say that at least 60% of the system will be made in India by local partners, supporting the Make in India initiative.

The radar system is planned to be set up in Chitradurga, Karnataka.Chitradurga already hosts some of India’s most advanced and highly confidential defense and aerospace facilities.

Currently, only Russia, China, and the United States have radar systems with a range of over 5,000 km in their defense arsenal.

LRDE Bengaluru Powers Defense Upgrade

In India, the project is managed by the LRDE (Electronics and Radar Development Establishment), which is a part of DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation).

Sources shared that on November 5, 2022, a DRDO team, led by its Chairman Samir Kamat, visited Moscow. The team included senior officials like BK Das, Director General of Electronics & Communication Systems (ECS), and the project director.

The ECS is a group of labs, including LRDE, that work on creating electronic, electro-optical, and laser-based systems and sensors.

The project will not only strengthen India’s defense capabilities but also create many jobs across the country, with more than 50 Indian companies taking part in it.

The Sunday Guardian has a list of these companies, many of which are startups. Sources say that creating jobs in the country was a key focus during the discussions about this deal.

India to Boost Surveillance and Defense

Once acquired, the radar system will greatly boost India's ability to detect threats and monitor activities in Asia and the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). It will also strengthen India’s air defense system to address growing regional and global challenges.

The radar's ability to track objects in space supports both India’s military and civil goals, including ISRO’s expanding space program. It will help India keep an eye on satellites and space debris, ensuring safer and more sustainable space operations.

Voronezh Radar: India's New Defense Shield

The Voronezh radar is a highly advanced and massive system designed for early detection of threats like missiles and aircraft. Here's a simplified breakdown:

- Size and Structure : The radar is built using multiple large modules, making it a significant structure. Its modular design allows for quick assembly and deployment, often within a few months. This flexibility makes it easier to install compared to older systems.

- India's Purchase Plan : As part of a $4 billion deal with Russia, India is set to acquire several of these radars. These powerful systems will enhance India’s ability to detect long-range threats, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and stealth aircraft. They will be integrated into India's air defense network for stronger protection.

This acquisition marks a significant step in boosting India's defense capabilities.

Voronezh Radar: The Ultimate Force Multiplier for India's Missile Defense Systems

The Voronezh radar is set to greatly improve India’s missile defense systems, such as the S-400, PAD (Prithvi Air Defence), and AAD (Advanced Air Defence) . This advanced radar can detect and track threats like ballistic missiles and aircraft from as far as 8,000 km away. Its ability to give early warnings will help these systems respond faster and more effectively to neutralize any danger.

By being part of India's defense network, the Voronezh radar will boost awareness of potential threats, improve decision-making during emergencies, and strengthen the country's multi-layered defense. This will ensure India is better prepared to handle missile attacks and other aerial threats.

