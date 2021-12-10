  • Facebook
    'It's ok to be mediocre, find your calling': Group Captain Varun Singh, lone crash survivor, wrote to school

    In a letter to the principal of the Army Public School in Chandimandir, Haryana, Group Captain Singh wrote to the children that not everyone would thrive in school and not everyone would be able to score in the 90s. 

    New Delhi, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 9:28 AM IST
    Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF chopper crash that killed CDS General Bipin Rawat and others, gave an important message to his school's students in a letter to the principal in September. "It's okay to be mediocre," wrote Group Captain Singh, who is currently fighting for his life at a military hospital in Bengaluru. In a letter to the principal of the Army Public School in Chandimandir, Haryana, Group Captain Singh wrote to the children that not everyone would thrive in school and not everyone would be able to score in the 90s. He says it's an incredible accomplishment that should be celebrated if you do.

    Further, he wrote, "If you don't, don't assume you're destined to be average." You may be mediocre at school, but it is by no means an indication of your future success. In the letter, he encouraged the children to discover their true calling, be it painting, music, graphic design, or literature.

    Singh said that whatever you work on, you should be devoted and give it your all. Never go to bed thinking you could have done more. The air warrior characterised himself as an average student who had just finished first division in 12th grade but had a love of planes and flying.

    On August 15, this year, he was given the Shaurya Chakra by the President of India in commemoration of an act of valour on October 12, 2020, and he said that he would attribute the coveted medal to everyone he has worked with over the years in school, the NDA, and then the Air Force. Singh described himself as a "very ordinary" student who barely made first division in 12th grade. Despite being chosen Discipline Prefect in 12th year, he was mediocre in athletics and other extracurricular activities.

    Group Captain Singh was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his calmness and expertise after his Tejas aircraft encountered a technical issue during a flight last year.
     

