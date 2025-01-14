Nag Mk 2 tested successfully: All about anti-tank guided missile set to enhance Army's operational strength

The DRDO successfully conducted trials of the indigenously developed Nag Mk 2 anti-tank missile, set to enhance the Indian Army's border capabilities.

New Delhi: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully conducted field evaluation trials of the indigenously developed third-generation Anti-Tank Fire-and-Forget Guided Missile, Nag Mk 2, at the Pokhran Field Range in Rajasthan. The missile system is now set to be inducted into the Indian Army.

During the trials, the Nag Mk 2 missile demonstrated exceptional precision, successfully destroying all designated targets at both maximum and minimum ranges, thereby validating its operational effectiveness.

Senior Indian Army officers were present to witness the trials, which also included the evaluation of the Nag Missile Carrier version-2.

With the successful completion of these trials, the entire weapon system is now ready for induction, marking a significant milestone in India's defence capabilities.

All about Nag Mk 2 missile system

The indigenously developed Nag Mk 2 missile has been designed to neutralize modern, highly fortified enemy armored threats under all weather conditions, with advanced day and night capabilities. The missile boasts a minimum range of 500 meters and a maximum range of 4 kilometers.

As a third-generation fire-and-forget missile, the Nag Mk 2 uses an imaging infrared seeker in a lock-on-before-launch mode, ensuring high precision. It is launched from the NAG Missile Carrier (NAMICA), which is equipped to carry up to six combat-ready missiles.

The induction of the Nag Mk 2 will significantly boost the Indian Army’s operational capabilities, particularly in border regions.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army, and industry partners on the successful field evaluation trials of the Nag Mk 2 weapon system. Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, lauded the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in preparing the missile for induction into the Indian Army.

