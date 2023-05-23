MRSAM missile fired from INS Mormugao takes out supersonic target (WATCH)

The successful maiden MRSAM missile firing by INS Mormugao is yet another milestone in Indian Navy's quest for accurate delivery of Ordnance on Target and showcases Indian Navy's Future Proof Combat Readiness and commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao successfully carried out the engagement of a sea-skimming supersonic target.

The successful maiden MRSAM missile firing by INS Mormugao is yet another milestone in the Indian Navy's quest for accurate delivery of Ordnance on Target and showcases Indian Navy's Future Proof Combat Readiness and commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.