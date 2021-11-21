Keeping Indo-Pacific open, safe, and secure primary objective of Indian Navy: Rajnath Singh

He also accused China of engaging irresponsibly in the maritime domain and said, “Some irresponsible nations for narrow partisan interests violate rules of UNCLOS.”

Mumbai: In an indirect reference to China’s military assertiveness in the Indian Ocean Region, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the Indian Navy’s role is important to keep Indo-Pacific open, safe and secure.

He commissioned the first of the four stealth guided-missile destroyer of Project 15B INS Visakhapatnam into the Indian Navy at Mumbai.

“Indo-Pacific, from where 2/3rd of world's oil shipment and over half the container traffic passe, is important for the world economy. Keeping Indo-Pacific open, safe, and secure is the primary objective of Indian Navy,” Singh said during the commissioning ceremony of INS Visakhapatnam here.

He also accused China of engaging irresponsibly in the maritime domain and said, “Some irresponsible nations for narrow partisan interests violate rules of UNCLOS.” He further added that India is a responsible maritime nation and “we believe in rule based navigation.”

On the occasion, he also spoke about the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier and said it will be inducted into the Indian Navy in the times to come that would enhance India’s reach from Indian Ocean to Pacific to Atlantic.

On Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the defence sector, the Minister said, “We are heading towards 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in Defence sector. We will make not only Make in India, but Make for the World dream successful.”

A day ago, the Minister had also attacked China and Pakistan for their nefarious act. China has been ingressing into its neighbouring country’s territory while Pakistan has always indulged in proxy wars with India.

Speaking at the inauguration of ‘Sainik Samman Yatra’ in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh on Saturday, Singh said, “India always wants to have cordial relations with its neighbours. But there are some countries who don’t understand how to keep their relations with the neighbouring countries. There is one such neighbour, Pakistan. It makes all efforts to destabilize peace in India.”

“But we have sent a clear message to them that we will conduct surgical strike deep inside your border and also carry out air strike. This is a new and powerful India,” the Minister said.

On the occasion, he also took a swipe at China and said it is his habit not to understand the things.

It may be noted that China has ingressed into Indian territory at multiple locations in the eastern Ladakh last year in May. The two sides have disengaged from Pangong Tso and Gogra Heights areas but they are yet to take a call on Hot Spring.

Speaking about the China’s expansionism exercise, Singh assured the nation that no country would take India’s even an inch of land. “It has been India’s history and culture that we never have attacked any country. We have also not captured anyone’s one inch of land. It has been India’s character. If any country wants to seize India’s even an inch of land, We will give them a befitting reply. This I can assure you all,” the Defence Minister said.