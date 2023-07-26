Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh leads wreath-laying ceremony at Drass war memorial | WATCH

In the spirit of honoring the courageous martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Kargil War, Rajnath Singh paid heartfelt tributes. Additionally, he is set to address the troops, engage in discussions with the Commanders, and participate in various ceremonial activities.

In a poignant commemoration of the 24th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with the tri-service chiefs, gathered in Drass-Kargil on Wednesday. The event brought together the unit led by Lieutenant General YK Joshi (Retd), who was the commanding officer of Capt. Vikram Batra's unit, as well as General (Retd) VP Malik, the Army Chief during that historic time.

In the spirit of honoring the courageous martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Kargil War, Rajnath Singh paid heartfelt tributes. Additionally, he is set to address the troops, engage in discussions with the Commanders, and participate in various ceremonial activities.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: 'A grateful nation' salutes the valour of its forces

The Kargil War remains a significant chapter in India's military history, with over 500 Indian soldiers sacrificing their lives. However, through their indomitable spirit and unwavering determination, India emerged victorious by recapturing all the peaks previously occupied by the Pakistan army. This momentous occasion serves as a reminder of the valor and dedication displayed by the Indian armed forces in defending the nation's sovereignty and integrity.

The Defence Minister arrived in Drass earlier today to mark the solemn occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. As a gesture of honor and respect, he laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial, paying tribute to the courageous soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, also joined in commemorating the war heroes by laying a wreath at the memorial.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Why Congress chose not to participate in commemorations

In addition, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, paid their respects by laying wreaths at the Kargil War Memorial on this significant day. Prior to this, Army Chief General Manoj Pande had also offered his heartfelt tribute at the memorial, acknowledging the indomitable spirit and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought in the Kargil War.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed on July 26 each year, is a time to honor the bravery and valor of the Kargil War heroes, who led Operation Vijay to a triumphant conclusion for the Indian Armed Forces. The day serves as a poignant reminder of the unwavering dedication and courage displayed by the soldiers who safeguarded the nation's integrity and sovereignty during the conflict.