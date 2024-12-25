J&K: Indian Army mourns loss of 5 soldiers in tragic Poonch accident, terror angle ruled out

The Indian Army on Wednesday expressed profound grief following the tragic loss of five soldiers in a road accident in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday evening.

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army mourns loss of 5 soldiers in tragic Poonch accident, terror angle ruled out snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 11:44 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

The Indian Army on Wednesday expressed profound grief following the tragic loss of five soldiers in a road accident in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday evening. Subedar Dayanand Tirakannavar, Lance Havildar Anoop, Naik Ghadge Shubham Samadhan, Sepoy Nikure Digamber, and Sep Mahesh Marigond lost their lives when an Army vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-feet deep gorge.

The incident occurred in the Gharoa area while a convoy of six vehicles was en route from Nilam Headquarters to Balnoi Ghora Post. According to a defense spokesperson, the cause of the accident is still being investigated, with initial indications suggesting that the driver may have lost control of the vehicle at a sharp turn.

"#GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy express profound grief on the loss of Subedar Dayanand Tirakannavar, Lance Havildar Anoop, Naik Ghadge Shubham Samadhan, Sepoy Nikure Digamber and Sep Mahesh Marigond in a tragic and unfortunate road accident, while on operational duty in #Poonch, J & K. Indian Army extends its deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," wrote the Army in a post on X.

On Tuesday, rescue teams promptly reached the site, recovering the bodies of the five fallen soldiers from the deep gorge. The injured soldiers were rushed to the field hospital in Poonch, where one remains in critical condition. The Army ruled out any terrorism-related causes for the incident, confirming that the area had no known security threats at the time.

"One 2.5 Ton vehicle, part of a convoy of six vehicles, while moving on the operational track near Poonch, went off the road into a nallah. Operational track is on the home side of the LOC fence," the defence spokesperson said in a statement.

"A terrorist Initiated Incident positively ruled out after confirming from ground sources. Own post approximately 130 m from the incident site and backup vehicle was barely 40 meters away," he added.

The loss of the soldiers was met with deep sorrow from political leaders across India. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers, calling the incident "tragic" and extending his sympathies for their sacrifice.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian Army's Remount and Veterinary Corps falls short on training, animal transport unit use: CAG audit snt

Indian Army's Remount and Veterinary Corps falls short on training, animal transport unit use: CAG audit

Boost to Indian Army's firepower: MoD signs Rs 7,628.70 crore deal with L&T for 100 K9 Vajra-T artillery guns snt

Boost to Indian Army's firepower: MoD signs Rs 7,628.70 crore deal with L&T for 100 K9 Vajra-T artillery guns

human error caused cds gen bipin rawats chopper crash in 2021 at coonoor says parliamentary panel

“Human Error” caused CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s chopper crash in 2021 at Coonoor: Parliamentary Panel

Russia made INS Tushil set sail from Kaliningrad to India AJR

Russia-made INS Tushil set sail from Kaliningrad to India

LAC, Mansarovar Yatra, trade at Nathu La, trans-border rivers discussed between Doval and Wang Yi

LAC, Mansarovar Yatra, trade at Nathu La, trans-border rivers discussed between Doval and Wang Yi

Recent Stories

Dont encourage privacy...', Salman Khan's cameo with Varun Dhawan leaked online [WATCH] ATG

'Don't encourage privacy...', Salman Khan's cameo with Varun Dhawan leaked online [WATCH]

Charged Rs 55-60 lakh per person ED probes Canadian colleges for alleged involvement in trafficking Indians snt

'Charged Rs 55-60 lakh per person': ED probes Canadian colleges for alleged involvement in trafficking Indians

Kolkata on Christmas Day 2024: Traffic guide, roads to avoid for smooth travel ATG

Kolkata on Christmas Day 2024: Traffic guide, roads to avoid for smooth travel

Oppo A5 Pro with 6000mah battery launched check features price colours and more gcw

Oppo A5 Pro with 6,000mAh battery launched | Check features, price, colours and more

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: History behind the name and its cricketing legacy explained dmn

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: History behind the name and its cricketing legacy explained

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon