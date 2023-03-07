Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's Day 2023: Major Abhilasha Barak opens up on being Army's 1st woman Combat Aviator; shares life lessons

    In May 2022, Major Abhilasha Barak became the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps as a Combat Aviator. On International Women's Day 2023, here's a look at her inspiring story.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    New Delhi: International Women's Day 2023 is celebrated worldwide on March 8 to honour acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who have played extraordinary roles in their countries and communities. In India, women have for ages played a significant role in the nation's growth, development and security. 

    On this special occasion, from the motherland of Rani of Jhansi, Capt. Laxmi Sehgal, Sarojini Naidu and many others, we bring you the story of Major Abhilasha Barak, the Indian Army's first Combat Aviator.

    In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, Major Abhilasha Barak, who was commissioned into the Indian Army in 2018, shared her experiences over the last five years and also spoke about life as the first woman officer to join Army Aviation Corps as a Combat Aviator. Major Barak, who was awarded the coveted wings along with 36 Army pilots last year, also shared an inspiring message for all those young women looking to join the forces.

    Excerpts from the interview:

    What motivated you to join the Indian Army?

    See, I grew up in a military cantonment and people in uniform always surrounded me. My father happened to be in the Indian Army and even my elder brother. Even though, naturally, it seems like an ordinary yourself. I only realized the importance until our family moved out of military life after my father retired in 2011. And then I saw my brothers passing out a parade at IMA in 2013. So, the feeling only grew stronger after seeing my elder brother's passing out parade. That was the moment I knew what I wanted to do for the rest of my life, and after that, my journey began.

    What kind of challenges did you face in the force? 

    No challenges. But I had been posted to the Kashmir valley in July last year. To be in an area where you know counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations are undertaken daily. So at any given moment of the day, we are called for any casualty evacuation, or if an avalanche has occurred somewhere, so we insert para SF and specialized troops. We also provide humanitarian services to 82 civilian populations. So you must be better ready 24/7, and within five minutes, you have to be airborne. You always have to be prepared, and you have to be aware of the whole valley and sectors at the back of your mind. 

    Recently, several women officers were given command roles in the Indian Army. What is your take on it? 

    It's a historic decision as the permanent commission command roles doors are being opened. It only shows that equal opportunity is being provided. It will motivate so many young girls who had their dreams in their childhood. So I think it is a very positive step towards bringing up more women in the Indian Army. 

    On International Women's Day, what would be your message to young girls who want to join the Army?

    Find your passion and follow it. Being in the Army requires nothing but sheer mad passion and devotion. So once you know this is your passion, you grab every opportunity that will help you accomplish it and work as hard as possible. Don't wait for things to happen. Make them happen for yourself.

    Major Abhilasha Barak belongs to Haryana. Her father, Colonel S Om Singh (Retd), is a retired Indian Army officer.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 4:38 PM IST
