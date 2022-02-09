  • Facebook
    Instagram, Facebook accounts of Chinar Corps restored

    The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army is responsible for guarding the Line of Control, bordering Pakistan in the Kashmir Valley.

    Instagram Facebook accounts of Chinar Corps restored
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 2:54 PM IST
    Just hours after the news about the suspension of social media accounts emerged in the mainstream media, Instagram restored the Indian Army’s Srinagar-headquartered Chinar Corps’ account on Wednesday.  As per a report, the reactivation of the Facebook page is underway and within hours it will also be restored. 

    Without giving any reason, the Chinar Corps’ Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended. The officials even tried communicating with the social media giant but received no response. 

    Also Read: Facebook, Instagram block Army's Chinar Corps; no response since 10 days

    The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army is responsible for guarding the Line of Control, bordering Pakistan in the Kashmir Valley. The Corps had created its social media profiles to debunk the fake news emerging from the propaganda machinery run several anti-India groups based out of Pakistan. 

    Through its social media handles, the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps also reached out to the Kashmiris and also spreads awareness among the local population about several welfare initiatives that they have carried out for them. 

    According to sources, the accounts were blocked since January 28. As per the sources, the accounts were blocked since January 28. While the Instagram account of the Chinar Corps has around 43,400 followers, the Facebook account has over 24,300 followers.

    Also Read: Indian Army Vice Chief shares mantra on how India can win future wars

    Army sources said the reasons for the blocking need to be found out considering that all forms of content are rigorously vetted at multiple levels before being posted on the official social media handles of the Army.

    Sources further said that the blockade could be the result of a coordinated act of information warfare wherein State or non-State actors may have carried out a coordinated campaign against the accounts.

    Also Read: Controversial documentary 'Kashmir: Palestine in the Making' shelved

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 2:54 PM IST
