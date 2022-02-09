Controversial documentary 'Kashmir: Palestine in the Making' shelved

After receiving an online backlash on the internet over its teaser of the documentary on ‘Kashmir: Palestine in the Making’, the Russian media outlet Redfish has withdrawn its decision to release it on February 9.

After receiving an online backlash on the internet over its teaser of the documentary on ‘Kashmir: Palestine in the Making’, the Russian media outlet Redfish has withdrawn its decision to release it on February 9.

On February 6, the Russian administration had distanced itself from the report while stating that it has a misleading Twitter label. The Twitter label on the Redfish account identifies it as a Russian state-affiliated media outlet.

Also Read: Russia disowns controversial Kashmir video after outrage; says stand on issue unchanged

The Russian embassy in New Delhi reiterated its position on the Kashmir issue, stating that Moscow's stance remains that the solution to the Kashmir issue must be found by India and Pakistan on the basis of mutual agreements like the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration. Russia also maintains that there has been no change in its policy of non-interference in bilateral disputes.

It is also being said that the Indian side had raised the issue strongly with the Russian government that forced the media organisation to not broadcast the documentary on February 9.

In a statement, Redfish said that the media outlet had taken the difficult decision to remove the trailer of this documentary and postpone its release in response to the security concerns of journalists and contributors involved in its documentary on Kashmir.

Also Read: Global firms that fell for Pakistan’s Kashmir propaganda

It had released the teaser of the documentary on February 5, the day Pakistan observed its Kashmir Solidarity Day to extend support to terrorists and separatists in the Kashmir valley.

Stating that it understood that Kashmir is a provocative topic, the media outlet, however, said that it was astounded by the backlash that was targeted not at their documentary, but at a "bemused Russian Embassy in New Delhi", which prompted the latter to clarify that they had nothing to do with our editorial decisions

The Russian embassy in India had clarified that as far as editorial policy is concerned the media channel operated independently. But at the same time, the embassy hoped that the complexity and historical background would be given due understanding and a balanced approach is adopted as is expected from any professional media.

Around a dozen multinational companies had extended their support to Pakistan-sponsored propaganda on Kashmir issues. Later, most of them condemned and apologised for their actions. Among the companies, including Hyundai, Kia, Pizza Hut, Dominos, Maruti Suzuki, Osaka Batteries.

Also Read: Exposed: Pakistan's sinister ploy to unleash anti-India propaganda