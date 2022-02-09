  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Controversial documentary 'Kashmir: Palestine in the Making' shelved

    After receiving an online backlash on the internet over its teaser of the documentary on ‘Kashmir: Palestine in the Making’, the Russian media outlet Redfish has withdrawn its decision to release it on February 9. 

    Controversial docmentary 'Kashmir: Palestine in the Making' shelved
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After receiving an online backlash on the internet over its teaser of the documentary on ‘Kashmir: Palestine in the Making’, the Russian media outlet Redfish has withdrawn its decision to release it on February 9. 

    On February 6, the Russian administration had distanced itself from the report while stating that it has a misleading Twitter label. The Twitter label on the Redfish account identifies it as a Russian state-affiliated media outlet. 

    Also Read: Russia disowns controversial Kashmir video after outrage; says stand on issue unchanged

    The Russian embassy in New Delhi reiterated its position on the Kashmir issue, stating that Moscow's stance remains that the solution to the Kashmir issue must be found by India and Pakistan on the basis of mutual agreements like the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration. Russia also maintains that there has been no change in its policy of non-interference in bilateral disputes. 

    It is also being said that the Indian side had raised the issue strongly with the Russian government that forced the media organisation to not broadcast the documentary on February 9. 

    In a statement, Redfish said that the media outlet had taken the difficult decision to remove the trailer of this documentary and postpone its release in response to the security concerns of journalists and contributors involved in its documentary on Kashmir. 

    Also Read: Global firms that fell for Pakistan’s Kashmir propaganda

    It had released the teaser of the documentary on February 5, the day Pakistan observed its Kashmir Solidarity Day to extend support to terrorists and separatists in the Kashmir valley. 

    Stating that it understood that Kashmir is a provocative topic, the media outlet, however, said that it was astounded by the backlash that was targeted not at their documentary, but at a "bemused Russian Embassy in New Delhi", which prompted the latter to clarify that they had nothing to do with our editorial decisions 

    The Russian embassy in India had clarified that as far as editorial policy is concerned the media channel operated independently. But at the same time, the embassy hoped that the complexity and historical background would be given due understanding and a balanced approach is adopted as is expected from any professional media.

    Around a dozen multinational companies had extended their support to Pakistan-sponsored propaganda on Kashmir issues. Later, most of them condemned and apologised for their actions. Among the companies, including Hyundai, Kia, Pizza Hut, Dominos, Maruti Suzuki, Osaka Batteries.

    Also Read: Exposed: Pakistan's sinister ploy to unleash anti-India propaganda

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    If you hate Congress...: Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi-dnm

    ‘If you hate Congress...’: Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's startling letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu - ADT

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's startling letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

    Over 5 crore teens in 15-18 age group administered first dose of COVID vaccine-dnm

    Over 5 crore teens in 15-18 age group administered first dose of COVID vaccine

    Efforts continue to rescue Kerala youth trapped on edge of hillock

    Kerala youth trapped on edge of hillock rescued after 46 hours

    Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi says he didnt answer my questions BJP terrified of Congress gcw

    Rahul Gandhi's comeback on PM Modi's dig at Jawaharlal Nehru

    Recent Stories

    Good Samaritan Sonu Soon saves the life of a youth injured in an accident drb

    Good Samaritan Sonu Soon saves the life of a youth injured in an accident

    If you hate Congress...: Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi-dnm

    ‘If you hate Congress...’: Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's morning bedroom talks will make you smile RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's morning bedroom talks will make you smile

    football EPL 2021-22 Ralf Rangnick unhappy as Manchester United slip out of top four after draw at Burnley

    EPL 2021-22: Rangnick unhappy as Manchester United slip out of top four after draw at Burnley

    Sara Ali Khan is all set for 'Gaslight' with Vicky Kaushal RCB

    Sara Ali Khan all set for 'Gaslight' with Vicky Kaushal

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Hijab row Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    Karnataka Hijab row: Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera on Odisha FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Video Icon