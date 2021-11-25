  • Facebook
    INS Vela, indigenously-built fourth of Scorpene class submarine commissioned into Indian Navy

    The new Vela is a potent "Man o War", capable of undertaking offensive operations spanning across the entire spectrum of maritime warfare. 

    INS Vela, indigenously-built fourth of Scorpene class submarine commissioned into Indian Navy-dnm
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 25, 2021, 11:36 AM IST
    New Delhi: Indian Navy has commissioned the indigenously-built fourth of Scorpene class submarine 'Vela' on November 25 (Thursday). Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh marked the formal induction of the submarine into the Indian Navy as INS Vela.

    Let’s know about the latest submarine: 

    During its building, the fourth of the scorpene class submarine was designated as  ‘Yard 11878’. Constructed by state-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in collaboration with the Naval Group of France, the submarine’s building was commenced with the first cutting of steel on July 14, 2009.

    Launched and named as Vela on May 6, 2019. It was delivered to Indian Navy on November 9 this year after extensive system, machinery and weapon trials.

    The new Vela takes further the legacy of her namesake, the erstwhile INS Vela which was commissioned on August 31, 1973 as the lead boat of Vela class submarines. The new Vela is a potent "Man o War", capable of undertaking offensive operations spanning across the entire spectrum of maritime warfare. 

    “Once dived, she is truly poised for the kill with very impressive stealth and strength,” the Indian Navy said.

    The latest submarine is packed  with advanced weapons and sensors. All of these are integrated into the Submarine Tactical Integrated Combat System known as SUBTICS. Once a target is classified, the submarine may choose to engage it using either her sea skimming missiles also known as Flying Fish or heavy weight wire - guided torpedoes.

    The submarine’s motto is “Vigilant, Valiant, Victorious” which epitomizes the submarine’s spirit in achieving the tasks at hand. 

    The first of its class, INS Kalvari was commissioned in December 2017, the second INS Khanderi in September 2019. The third, INS Karanj was commissioned in March this year. The fifth, INS Vagir is under harbour trials. INS Vagsheer, the sixth submarine, is in the advanced stage of outfitting.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2021, 11:36 AM IST
