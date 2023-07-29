Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Navy ditches colonial tradition; ends baton-carrying by personnel

    This decision is part of the Navy's ongoing efforts to break free from colonial-era influences and align with a transformed identity in the era of Amrit Kaal. A ceremonial baton will now be placed in the office of the Head of the Organization in each unit.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 8:50 PM IST

    The Indian Navy has made a significant decision to discontinue the age-old practice of carrying batons by its senior officers, marking an end to a custom that has persisted since British rule. This move is part of the Navy's ongoing efforts to break free from colonial-era influences and embrace a transformed identity. In an official communication, the Navy expressed that the practice of carrying batons, which symbolized authority and power, is no longer suitable for the modern Navy of Amrit Kaal. 

    The legacy of colonial symbolism is deemed out of place in the present-day Navy. Consequently, the tradition of carrying batons by all personnel, including those from the provost, will be immediately discontinued. Instead, the Navy will now place a ceremonial baton in the office of the Head of the Organization in each unit. The ceremonial handing over of the baton will only take place as a part of the Change of Command within the office.

    This move comes in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for the defence forces to relinquish colonial practices, considering that India has been independent for over 75 years in the era of Amrit Kall.

    The Navy has already taken steps in the past to eliminate British-era practices. Recently, it replaced its ensign, adopting a new one named "Nishaan," featuring the Tricolour at the top left and the Indian Navy crest in an octagon, signifying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 'Rajmudra'. 

    These changes reflect the Navy's commitment to embracing its own identity and shedding the remnants of its colonial past.

