  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army issues revised guidelines for personnel as Omicron cases surge

    The stations or formations which have a positivity rate between 2-5 per cent, the personnel returning from leave will have to be quarantined for 7 days and tested before release and patients will have to consult the doctors on phone or video call.

    Indian Army issues revised guidelines for personnel as Omicron cases surge-dnm
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 8:31 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    New Delhi: In the wake of surge in Covid-19 new variant “Omicron” cases nationwide, the Indian Army has revised its guidelines for its personnel and suggested interventions focusing on containment testing, contact tracing, quarantine and surveillance.

    The advisory which has been issued by the Integrated HQ of Ministry of Defence (Army) asked the stations and formations to conduct Covid-19 test for all the personnel returning from leave, ban social gatherings, and meeting to be held virtually and quarantine facilities should be kept in a state of readiness — where the positivity rate is below 2 per cent. 

    The stations or formations which have a positivity rate between 2-5 per cent, the personnel returning from leave will have to be quarantined for 7 days and tested before release and patients will have to consult the doctors on phone or video call. 

    The attendance in office has to be restricted where the cases reported to be between 5-10 per cent. Also, non-essential travel of service personnel and dependents should be curtailed. 

    The advisory further states that the military hospitals will continue to provide all Covid-related and emergency services. However, the cold surgeries should be postponed. 

    Also read: BSF prohibits public at Wagah border 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony amid COVID surge

    For the time being, all medical boards have to be stopped.

    It further advised to ensure advance engagement and information campaigns, so that there is no misinformation or panic.

    Since the pandemic broke out in early 2020, the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, the Navy and the Air Force were pitched-in to assist the civil administration in dealing with the Covid-19 spread across the nation. 

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had asked the armed forces to mobilise their resources in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 last year, in which many people succumbed to the pandemic.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2022, 8:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Round up 2021 yearend special Indian armed forces broke barriers

    Round-up 2021: The year Indian armed forces broke barriers

    Chinese maps out new provocation; renames 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh

    China maps out new provocation; renames 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh

    Spooked by India's Rafale jets, Pakistan buys full squadron of 25 J-10C fighter aircraft from China

    Spooked by India's Rafale jets, Pakistan buys full squadron of 25 J-10C fighters from China

    Remembering Havildar Naren Chandra Das who escorted Dalai Lama while he was fleeing

    Remembering the Havildar who helped Dalai Lama escape Chinese

    Startups invited to provide AI-based tech to guard India's borders

    Startups invited to provide AI-based tech to guard India's borders

    Recent Stories

    NEET-PG Counselling: Supreme Court to pronounce judgement tomorrow in OBC, EWS quota case-dnm

    NEET-PG Counselling: Supreme Court to pronounce judgement on Friday in OBC, EWS quota case

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan re-signs Sandesh Jhingan after short spell in Croatia, HNK Sibenik-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan re-signs Sandesh Jhingan after short spell in Croatia

    From Jersey to Valimai, Covid-19 surge caused these 4 big-budget films to push their release dates; check out drb

    From Jersey to Valimai, Covid-19 surge caused these 4 big-budget films to push their release dates; check out

    Caught between BJP workers, Punjab Deputy CM OP Soni chants Modi Zindabad (Watch)-dnm

    Caught between BJP workers, Punjab Deputy CM OP Soni chants “Modi Zindabad” (Watch)

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffers COVID after partying in Dubai, doubtful for Gabon-ayh

    AFCON 2021: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffers COVID after partying in Dubai, doubtful for Gabon

    Recent Videos

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon