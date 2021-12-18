  • Facebook
    India tests new-generation nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni Prime

    The canisterised system has a range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 km with a 1.5-ton payload. 

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Balasore, First Published Dec 18, 2021, 1:23 PM IST
    India on Saturday successfully test-fired a new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni Prime from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Balasore off the Odisha coast. While conducting the test, a number of radar, telemetry and electro-optical stations and downrange ships were positioned along the eastern coast to track and monitor the missile trajectory and parameters. 

    Designed and developed by the DRDO, the nuclear-powered missile followed the textbook trajectory and met all mission objectives with greater accuracy. The Agni Prime ballistic missile has a two-stage canisterised solid-propellant. The missile is equipped with dual redundant navigation and guidance system. Prior to this, the DRDO had successfully tested it from the same location in June this year. The second flight test has again proved the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system, the DRDO said.

    As per defence analysts, this missile system is primarily developed to counter Pakistan's armed forces. The canisterised system has a range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 km with a 1.5-ton payload. The aim of developing this missile system was to gain maximum manoeuvrability with a high level of accuracy with a precision strike. 

    It can be transported through road and rail as well. The sixth series of Agni ballistic missile system will be used by the India Strategic Force Command, responsible for the management and administration of its tactical and strategic nuclear weapons stockpile.

    Directorate of Defense Research & Development Secretary and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy hailed the efforts of the team of scientists who were behind the second development flight trial with many additional features. He also congratulated them for the consecutive success within the same calendar year. Following the successful test-firing, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too congratulated the DRDO for the flight test and said he was elated with the excellent performance of the system. 

    Also Read: Round-up 2021: Major defence deals India inked in 2021 to modernise Armed Forces

    Also See: Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2021, 1:53 PM IST
