Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India successfully carries out training launch of Agni 4 missile

    India on Monday successfully conducted a training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile — Agni-4 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

    India successfully carries out training launch of Agni 4 missile snt
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Odisha, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 8:51 PM IST

    India on Monday successfully conducted a training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile — Agni-4 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. Carried out as part of the routine user training launches under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. 

    It is the only tri-service functional command setup in 2003 to manage and administer all strategic forces —- land, air and sea of India. An official in the defence establishment said that the launch validated all operational parameters and the system's reliability. 

    "The successful test reaffirms India's policy of having a 'Credible Minimum Deterrence' Capability," an official said.

    Also read: Atmanirbhar Bharat: MoD approves military modernisation projects worth Rs 76,000 crore

    Know about Agni-4

    Developed by the DRDO, Agni-IV is a two-stage nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile. It was tested for the first time in November 2011 from Wheeler Island. 

    It has a length of 20m and a weight of 17 tonnes, and can carry a payload of 800kg.  The maximum range of the missile is 4,000km.

    The missile system is guided by a Ring Laser Gyro based INS, Micro Navigation System and Digital Controller System and powered by a two-stage solid propellant engine.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 8:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Atmanirbhar Bharat: MoD approves military modernisation projects worth Rs 76,000 crore snt

    Atmanirbhar Bharat: MoD approves military modernisation projects worth Rs 76,000 crore

    India Israel defence ties: What Rajnath Singh and Benjamin Gantz discussed snt

    India-Israel defence ties: What Rajnath Singh and Benjamin Gantz discussed

    End of an era Indian Navy to bid farewell to 2 iconic ships ins nishank ins akshay after 32 years of service snt

    End of an era: Indian Navy to bid farewell to 2 iconic ships after 32 years of service

    Shaurya Chakra awarded to kin of Group Captain Varun Singh, who averted loss of LCA and protected civilians

    IAF officer, who saved lives after LCA Tejas snag mid-air, awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously

    India places 'Make in India' order for ASTRA Mk-I BVR missile

    Govt places 'Make in India' order for ASTRA Mk-I BVR missile

    Recent Stories

    IPL Media Rights Auction 2023-27, Indian Premier League: Date, base price, rules, bidders, expected windfall; all you need to know-ayh

    IPL Media Rights Auction 2023-27: Date, base price, rules, bidders; all you need to know

    Need a sexy body like that of Kim Kardashian Here is her fitness secret drb

    Need a sexy body like that of Kim Kardashian? Here’s her fitness secret

    Shocking road rage caught on cam; Car collides biker - gps

    Shocking road rage caught on cam; Car collides biker

    Ukraine left everything on the pitch - Oleksandr Zinchenko after losing FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Playoff to Wales-ayh

    'Ukraine left everything on the pitch' - Zinchenko after losing FIFA WC Qualifier Playoff to Wales

    Elon Musk threatens to call off USD 44 billion acquisition of Twitter; here's why snt

    Elon Musk threatens to call off USD 44 billion acquisition of Twitter; here's why

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon