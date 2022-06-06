India successfully carries out training launch of Agni 4 missile

India on Monday successfully conducted a training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile — Agni-4 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

India on Monday successfully conducted a training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile — Agni-4 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. Carried out as part of the routine user training launches under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.

It is the only tri-service functional command setup in 2003 to manage and administer all strategic forces —- land, air and sea of India. An official in the defence establishment said that the launch validated all operational parameters and the system's reliability.

"The successful test reaffirms India's policy of having a 'Credible Minimum Deterrence' Capability," an official said.

Know about Agni-4

Developed by the DRDO, Agni-IV is a two-stage nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile. It was tested for the first time in November 2011 from Wheeler Island.

It has a length of 20m and a weight of 17 tonnes, and can carry a payload of 800kg. The maximum range of the missile is 4,000km.

The missile system is guided by a Ring Laser Gyro based INS, Micro Navigation System and Digital Controller System and powered by a two-stage solid propellant engine.