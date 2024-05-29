Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'India has strategic policy despite lack of written document': CDS General Anil Chauhan

    Talking of withdrawal of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir, General Chauhan said: "If we didn't have a policy, we wouldn't have succeeded in it," adding that "People were saying there would be a bloodbath in case of revocation of Article 370. But nothing like that happened."

    The absence of a written National Strategic Policy doesn't imply that India lacks a strategic police, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday in the national capital.

    General Chauhan said: "When we talk about national security strategy, I believe it consists of policy, processes, and practices to succeed. In our country, probably all three are addressed. The only thing missing is a written policy. I don't know why people insist on that."

    The CDS was speaking at the launching of Lt Col Gautam Das' book -- "Crafting a New Indian Art of War: For Future Challenges".

    Stating that the national security policy continues to exist Gen Chauhan contested the insistence on having a National Security Strategy in written format.

    Talking of withdrawal of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir, General Chauhan said: “If we didn't have a policy, we wouldn't have succeeded in it," adding that "People were saying there would be a bloodbath in case of revocation of Article 370. But nothing like that happened."

    During the book launch, the CDS also talked of successful combating of Covid-19 outbreak in a 1.4 billion people country.

    "If there was no strategy behind it, how did we achieve our goal?"

    He also highlighted the strike that India carried out against terrorists in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. He said: "Even the Balakot airstrike and the Uri airstrike—if there was no strategy, how did we do it? So there is a strategy, but what is missing is probably a written document. And a written document actually doesn't count."

    Underlining the example of Israel, General Chauhan said that the country doesn't have a written policy, but they do have a national security policy.

    Speaking at the book launch event, the CDS touched upon the country's ancient wisdom, and strategic practices which were existing during the Marathas, Cholas periods and also delved upon the strategic thoughts of Rajputs.

    Further, he said that Indian people were 'quite imaginative' in the ancient times.

    "Indians at that time were quite imaginative: they spoke about weather weapons, which we are talking about now, the thought was there."

    "We invented Zero then, which requires imagination."

