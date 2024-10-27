IAF — UWM car rally enters into Arunachal Pradesh; Tawang Monastery to felicitate participants

The Indian Air Force's Uttarakhand War Memorial expedition, which commenced on October 1 in Delhi, has reached Arunachal Pradesh as of Saturday. Participants are currently in Dirang, where they will acclimatize for two days before continuing to Tawang.

Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 11:24 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

New Delhi: Indian Air Force — Uttarakhand War Memorial, which began on October 1 from Delhi, has now entered Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. Reached at Dirang, the participants will stay here for two days to acclimatize their bodies and begin their onward journey to their final destination, Tawang. On their way, they will pay homage to legendary Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat of 4 Garhwal Rifles, who fought against China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) during the India — China war of 1962 at Nuranang in Arunachal Pradesh (then NEFA). 

Also known as the hero of the “Battle of Nuranang”, Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat was awarded Maha Vir Chakra, posthumously. The Indian Army believes he is still alive and guarding his post like he used to do in 1962.

Even after 62 years of his death, the defence ministry gives promotion to him. He also gets pension as a mark of respect.

At the war memorial in Jaswant Garh, named in his memory, there is his statue and also a “Smriti Sthal”.

“Everyday, army officially keeps  his uniform, sanctions his leave, and has made a temple in his honour,” an official said.

So far, the rally has covered 6500-km of distance. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will receive them and flag down the rally on October 30 in presence of Arunachal Pradesh chief minister and his deputy, Pema Khandu and Chowna Mein, respectively.

The Buddhist monastery at Tawang, which is the largest monastery in the country, will felicitate the participants — the serving and veterans who are the part of the 7000-km Vayu Vijeta car rally. 

Rajnath Singh gave a warm send-off from New Delhi on October 1 but the rally was formally flagged-off on October 8 from Thoise near Siachen glacier for Tawang, covering Leh, Kargil, Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Agra, Lucknow, Darbhanga, Siliguri, Hasimara, Guwahati and Tezpur. 

The rally is being received in the world famous Tawang Buddhist monastery and felicitated. 

The IAF — UWM car rally team is comprised of senior Air Force and Indian Army officers. Two of them are Everest Summiteers. 

On the occasion, Rajnath Singh will also inaugurate a museum in honor of the protector of Tawang in 1962, Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing, who played an instrumental role in bringing Tawang under the Indian Union.

In the 1950s, he was an assistant political officer of the erstwhile North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) and present-day Arunachal Pradesh. Major Khathing had conducted an operation of 200 soldiers of Assam Rifles and 600 porters to bring Tawang under the Indian Union. Uttarakhand War Memorial chairman Tarun Vijay said: “It is expected that Governor of Arunachal  Pradesh Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (Retd), and Manipur chief minister N Birendra Singh would attend the ceremony,” besides Khandu and Mein.

