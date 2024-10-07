IAF, Uttarakhand War Memorial to flag-off 'Vayu Veer Vijeyta' car rally from Thoise to Tawang

In the first leg of the rally, with objectives to extend support and boost the morale of air warriors, Malhotra and Sehrawat will drive Jimnys from Thoise near Siachen Glacier to Leh, on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) and Uttarakhand War Memorial will formally flag-off the 7000-km-long “Vayu Veer Vijeyta” car rally from Thoise to Tawang on October 8, which will see the participation of Union Minister of State for Highways, Harsh Malhotra and west Delhi’s MP, Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

In the first leg of the rally, with objectives to extend support and boost the morale of air warriors, Malhotra and Sehrawat will drive Jimnys from Thoise near Siachen Glacier to Leh, on Tuesday.

On the occasion, a Hindi Air Force Anthem, eulogising Ever Victorious Air Warriors - ’Jai Hind Ki Vayu Sena- Jai Hind Ke Vayu Veer’ will also be released and dedicated to the nation on the same day at Thoise.

The Indian Air Force’s longest ever car rally is being organised to commemorate 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force and also to highlight its efforts that it put during the war with India and China since 1947-48.

Apart from serving armed forces personnel, veterans from Uttarakhand War Memorial have also participating in the rally.

Among the serving personnel, three women from Indian Army’s infantry arm and six Tri-services veterans, are leading the rally under the command of Wing Commander Vijay Prakash Bhatt, an organising committee member said.

After covering over 140km, the car rally will arrive at Leh on October 8th evening, wherein Lt Governor of Ladakh, Brig BD Mishra (Retd) will felicitate them in the presence of local IAF, Army officers and their families, Ladakh University students, sportspersons and other dignitaries.

“He will flag off the rally for its onward journey to Kargil, Drass, Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh and Dehradun, Lucknow.”

As per the schedule, the rally would reach Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on October 28, where the Governor Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (Retd) and the CM Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu are expected to receive and flag-in the rally.

Home to incumbent chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang is also the birthplace of sixth Dalai Lama.

The car rally from Thoise to Twang is significant in terms of creating a psychological- war impact against the adversary.

“The October timing of the rally brings back bitter memories of the Chinese aggression too. Things have changed enormously under the Modi govt when our defense forces are having an upper hand in this region,” a veteran said.

President Droupadi Murmu has extended her best wishes and also congratulated for the rally.

Officials from the Nitin Gadkari’s ministry are also participating in the rally at Leh with an interesting tag line ’Yes we make highways for fighter jets too’.

On October 1, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had sent off the rally from the National War Memorial in Delhi in the presence of newly appointed IAF Chief ACM AP Singh and two former IAF chiefs, ACM AY Tipnis (Retd) and ACM RKS Bhadauria (Retd).

