    IAF tests its operational preparedness at borders with 'Trishul'

    The exercise is taking place at a time when the G20 Summit is being held in the national capital, wherein several assets of the IAF are deployed to protect the city. Besides, the Indian Army is also exercising in the high-altitude areas of Eastern Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.  

    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 11:28 PM IST

    Indian Air Force has begun its annual training exercise, codenamed 'Trishul' along the northern and western sectors, bordering China and Pakistan from September 4. The exercise, which will culminate on September 14, will see the activation of all of its platforms from Leh in Ladakh to Nal in Rajasthan. According to IAF officials, the exercise will see involvement of all frontline fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters, and surface-to-air guided weapons.

    Aimed at checking the Western Air Command’s operational preparedness, the IAF will deploy fighters like Rafale, Sukhoi-30MKI, Mig-29 and Mirage 2000 and transport aircraft like C-130J and C-17. Among the surface-to-air guided weapons S-400, Akash missile system and MR-SAM will also be deployed. It is pertinent to mention here that the exercise is taking place at a time when the G20 Summit is being held in the national capital, wherein several assets of the IAF are deployed to protect the city.  
     
    Besides, the Indian Army is also exercising in the high-altitude areas of Eastern Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, days after China released a new standard map that claims the Indian territory of Aksai Chin and the entire Arunachal Pradesh.

    The exercise, which is being held in the Sikkim sector, draws troops from three forces -- Army, Navy and Air Force.

    In a tweet, Trishakti Corps: "Tri-Services Diving Exercise Troops of Indian Army, Navy & Air Force participated in Tri-Services Combat Underwater Diving Exercise in extreme weather conditions of High Altitude areas of #Sikkim. Validated #Synergy #Jointness & #Integration in operation."

    India and China have been engaged in a military standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 2020. In an effort to enhance overall combat preparedness, the IAF had airlifted 68,000 Army troops, 330 infantry vehicles and over 90 tanks in addition to artillery guns.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 11:29 PM IST
