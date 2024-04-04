Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IAF Apache helicopter damaged during precautionary landing in Ladakh

    An Indian Air Force Apache helicopter conducted a precautionary landing during a training exercise in Ladakh due to challenging terrain and high altitude, resulting in damage. Fortunately, both pilots were safely evacuated. The Indian Air Force initiated a court of inquiry to determine the cause.

    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    An Indian Air Force Apache helicopter was forced to execute a precautionary landing during an operational training exercise in Ladakh on Wednesday, April 3. The landing occurred due to the challenging terrain and high altitude, resulting in damage to the attack helicopter. Fortunately, both pilots aboard the helicopter are reported safe and have been successfully evacuated to the nearest airbase.

    In response to the incident, the Indian Air Force has initiated a court of inquiry to investigate and determine the cause behind the precautionary landing, as stated in an official statement.

    The recent induction of Apache helicopters, renowned for their versatility in various weather and terrain conditions, is poised to enhance the Indian Army's operational capabilities and strike potential in the Western sector, as stated by a senior Army official.

    A significant milestone was reached with the establishment of the first medium lift attack helicopter squadron within the Southern Command region on March 15 this year. This squadron will be equipped with state-of-the-art Apache AH-64E helicopters manufactured by Boeing.

    A total of six Apache helicopters under contract are slated for delivery to the country in two phases over the coming months. These newly acquired helicopters boast a range of capabilities, including the ability to deploy anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-air missiles, rockets, and other ammunition.

    Furthermore, they are fitted with modern electronic warfare systems, enhancing their versatility in network-centric aerial warfare scenarios.

    India's acquisition of Apache helicopters represents a significant achievement, making it the 16th nation to integrate this stealthy and adaptable machine into its military arsenal. Notable features of the Apache helicopter include its Air-to-Ground Missiles, Air-to-Air Missiles, Rockets, and Gun Systems. Additionally, its radar system enables detection and engagement of targets even in adverse conditions and forested areas, further augmenting its lethality.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 2:03 PM IST
