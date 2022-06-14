Here's how India's future-ready soldier would look like

India's future-ready soldiers will be equipped with the latest technology and weaponry that would enable them to ruthlessly eliminate their adversary under any conditions.

A glimpse of what India's future-ready soldier would look like was seen during the rollout of the AGNIPATH scheme, which seeks to recruit around 45000 Indian youth as 'Agniveers' in the armed forces.

Let's examine the gear that India's future-ready soldier would carry:

* For target acquisition, the soldier would be equipped with a holographic fire control system based on sight. This system will also have a night-vision mode.

* As far as the weapon subsystem is concerned, the soldier would be armed with an assault rifle, a machine pistol, requisite ammunition and an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher that would be compatible with the assault rifle.

* The future-ready soldier would have protective clothing that would include a bulletproof jacket, ballistic helmet and goggles. The gear would also include multispectral cam clothing, tactical gloves and in some cases even an exoskeleton.

* A communications suite would be part of the gear of India's future-ready soldier. That would include a body armour with sensors for monitoring LOC equipment, a helmet-mounted sights-data relay and a signal interface unit (SIU).

How inducting 'Agniveers' would help the armed forces

• 'AGNIPATH' offers an opportunity to draw from the vast pool of talent available in the country so that they can serve in their nation's armed forces with pride.

* During their short tenure, the youngsters will facilitate military training and inculcate amongst them the qualities of leadership, patriotism, determination, discipline, maturity, courage, camaraderie, orderliness and sense of time management.

• Opportunity for Agniveers to train in the best institutions and enhance their skills & qualifications.

• The new scheme provides adequate re-employment opportunities for those returning to society and they could emerge as role models for the youth.

