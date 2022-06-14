Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how India's future-ready soldier would look like

    India's future-ready soldiers will be equipped with the latest technology and weaponry that would enable them to ruthlessly eliminate their adversary under any conditions.

    Here is how India's future-ready soldier would look like
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 1:35 PM IST

    India's future-ready soldiers will be equipped with the latest technology and weaponry that would enable them to ruthlessly eliminate their adversary under any conditions.

    Also Read: AGNIPATH scheme launched: Armed Forces to get 45000 new 'Agniveers'

    A glimpse of what India's future-ready soldier would look like was seen during the rollout of the AGNIPATH scheme, which seeks to recruit around 45000 Indian youth as 'Agniveers' in the armed forces.

    Let's examine the gear that India's future-ready soldier would carry:

    Here is how India's future-ready soldier would look like

    * For target acquisition, the soldier would be equipped with a holographic fire control system based on sight. This system will also have a night-vision mode.

    * As far as the weapon subsystem is concerned, the soldier would be armed with an assault rifle, a machine pistol, requisite ammunition and an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher that would be compatible with the assault rifle.

    * The future-ready soldier would have protective clothing that would include a bulletproof jacket, ballistic helmet and goggles. The gear would also include multispectral cam clothing, tactical gloves and in some cases even an exoskeleton.

    * A communications suite would be part of the gear of India's future-ready soldier. That would include a body armour with sensors for monitoring LOC equipment, a helmet-mounted sights-data relay and a signal interface unit (SIU).

    How inducting 'Agniveers' would help the armed forces

    • 'AGNIPATH' offers an opportunity to draw from the vast pool of talent available in the country so that they can serve in their nation's armed forces with pride.

    * During their short tenure, the youngsters will facilitate military training and inculcate amongst them the qualities of leadership, patriotism, determination, discipline, maturity, courage, camaraderie, orderliness and sense of time management.

    • Opportunity for Agniveers to train in the best institutions and enhance their skills & qualifications.

    • The new scheme provides adequate re-employment opportunities for those returning to society and they could emerge as role models for the youth. 

    Also Read: Indian Army's 'Tour of Duty' proposal is a win-win situation

    Also Read: Army shelves idea for all-women 'Sierra' squadron at National Defence Academy

    Also Read: 6 features Army wants in its Protected Mobility Vehicles; it wants to buy 1200 of them

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2022, 1:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AGNIPATH New inititative to allow Indian youth to serve in Armed Forces

    AGNIPATH scheme launched: Armed Forces to get 45000 new 'Agniveers'

    Search still underway for 2 missing Armymen in Arunachal

    Search still underway for 2 missing Armymen in Arunachal

    IMA Passing Out Parade: Lt Gen Bhindar's advice to cadets potential military leaders snt

    IMA Passing Out Parade: Here's Lt Gen Bhindar's advice to potential military leaders

    Govt revises Sea Going Allowance for Indian Navy personnel in a landmark move snt

    Govt revises Sea Going Allowance for Indian Navy personnel in a landmark move

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam snt

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam

    Recent Stories

    JEE Main 2022 Admit card to be released soon 6 things to verify after downloading it gcw

    JEE Main 2022: Admit card to be released soon; 6 things to verify after downloading it

    AFC Asian Cup 2023: India secures qualification for the first time in successive seasons-ayh

    AFC Asian Cup 2023: India secures qualification for the first time in successive seasons

    Pizza chain worker mercilessly attacked by three girls in Indore; horrifying video goes viral - gps

    Pizza chain worker mercilessly attacked by three girls in Indore; horrifying video goes viral

    Sushant Singh Rajput: Sara Ali Khan to Rhea Chakraborty - List of actresses he was linked with RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput: Sara Ali Khan to Rhea Chakraborty - List of actresses he was linked with

    NBA 2022 off-season: Multiple teams interested in DeAndre Ayton-krn

    NBA 2022 off-season: Multiple teams interested in DeAndre Ayton

    Recent Videos

    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon