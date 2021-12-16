  • Facebook
    HAL places biggest-ever order with BEL for Tejas Mk1A fighter jet systems

    The contract was signed for five years, beginning 2023, which involves supplying critical avionics Line Replaceable Units (LRU), flight control computers and night flying LRUs. 

    HAL places biggest-ever order with BEL for Tejas Mk1A fighter jet systems
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 12:08 PM IST
    Giving an impetus to the home-grown production system, state-owned aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has placed its biggest-ever order worth Rs 2400 crore with an Indian company Bharat Electronics Limited for the development and supply of 20 types of systems for the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mk1A program. The move would give a boost to the government ambitious Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. 

    The contract was signed for five years, beginning 2023, which involves supplying critical avionics Line Replaceable Units (LRU), flight control computers and night flying LRUs. 
     
    Asserting that the LCA Tejas programme exemplified synergies between defence establishments such as HAL, DRDO and BEL, HAL CMD R Madhavan said that the latest order for development and supply of 20 types of critical avionics LRUs for Tejas Mk1A is a boost for Make in India activity. He further stated that the HAL was committed to indigenous products.

    Responding to the agreement signed with HAL, BEL CMD Anandi Ramalingam said that he was delighted to have received the order for the prestigious LCA Tejas program and looked forward to continuing strong partnership and mutual success with the HAL.
     
    Two divisions of the Bharat Electronics Limited based out of Bengaluru and Panchkula will execute the order to supply these systems for the 83 Tejas Mk1A fighter fleet. The BEL will deliver all products to HAL in a ready to board condition. Deliveries under 83 Tejas Mk1A order to IAF will commence from FY 2023-24. The home-grown fighter is slated to be equipped with indigenous flight control computers, air data computers which BEL would also supply under this contract.

    Also Read

    Vijay Diwas 2021: 5 lesser-known stories from India's glorious win over Pakistan in the 1971 War

    Gen Naravane to be Chairman CoSC till government finds a replacement for CDS

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 12:10 PM IST
