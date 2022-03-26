Govt gives nod to Sainik schools under private management

“While NGOs/ Trusts /Societies have share of 12 approved new schools, 6 private Schools and 3 State Government owned schools find place in the list of such approved new Sainik Schools,” the ministry said.

Aiming to provide quality education to the students in sync with the National Education Policy, the government has gave approval for creation of 21 new Sainik Schools, in partnership with NGOs, private schools and the State Governments.

The NGOs and private sector would have opportunities to work together with the government towards realising the nation building process by refining today’s youth to become responsible citizens of tomorrow. These schools which is a part of 100 new Sainik schools that the government has planned to open across the country, will be distinct from the existing Sainik schools nationwide and to be operational in the partnership mode.

Among these 21 schools, 17 of them are Brownfield running schools while remaining four are Greenfield schools to be functional soon. “While NGOs/ Trusts /Societies have share of 12 approved new schools, 6 private Schools and 3 State Government owned schools find place in the list of such approved new Sainik Schools,” the ministry said.

The existing Sainik Schools are purely residential in nature. Among the 21 new schools, seven are Day School while 14 such new approved schools have residential arrangements.

Affiliation of the schools

The government informed that the new Sainik Schools will be functional under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society and will follow the Rules and Regulations for new Sainik schools in partnership mode prescribed by the Society. Their affiliation to respective education boards would be continuing. In addition to their regular affiliated board curriculum, they will also impart education of Academic PLUS curriculum to the students of Sainik school pattern.

Admission process

Entry into the new Sainik School pattern in these schools will be at the class VI level exclusively on the lines shown below. At least 40% of the class VI admission will come from applicants who qualify for the NTA's All-India Sainik School Entrance Examination via E-Counselling. Up to 60% of the intake will be from pupils enrolled in the same school who wish to pursue admission under this vertical of new Sainik Schools via a qualifying test, for which a separate notice will be issued.



Qualified students

The candidates who passed in All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2022 are being informed at their registered email id with NTA, regarding opening of new approved Sainik Schools and the procedure for applying in these Schools. Such qualified candidates willing to take admission in new approved school of their choice will have to register themselves for e-counseling at https:/sainikschool.ncog.gov.in.

For logging and registering at the web portal, the candidates will have to use their AISSEE -2022 application number. Schools will be assigned to registered applicants in the order of the merit list for each school, up to the number of seats available in that school for AISSEE 2022 qualified candidates. The government has also recommended eligible candidates to consult the online portal on a frequent basis for the most recent details on e-counselling.



Academic session

The academic session for approved New Sainik Schools is likely to be begun from May first week this year.