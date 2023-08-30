Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explained: Why a team of 9 has been tasked with overhauling DRDO

    The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), with a network of 52 laboratories nationwide, has seen huge cost overruns and project delays over recent years. Girish Linganna explores...

    Explained Why a team of 9 is tasked with overhauling DRDO
    Author
    Girish Linganna
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 1:51 PM IST

    The Defence Ministry recently made a well-informed decision to initiate a thorough and substantial overhaul of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Notorious for project delays and huge cost overruns -- its missile programme successes notwithstanding -- the DRDO is currently on the brink of a transformation aimed at boosting its technological progress beyond just its missile programme.

    The tri-services, at meetings with Defence Minister Rajanth Singh and the DRDO, had highlighted their considerable list of grievances against the significant project delays by the organization. These grievances concerned not only fighter aircraft, tanks, unmanned aerial vehicles, communication systems and advanced battery systems for the Navy, but even basic assault rifles.

    Leading this transformation is a committee comprising nine members, under the chairmanship of K Vijay Raghavan, former Principal Scientific Adviser to the government, drawing expertise from defence, industry, academia and the ministry, itself. The committee has been given three months to come out with recommendations on restructuring and redefining the role of the DRDO, facilitating international collaborations, attracting and retaining high-calibre talent and optimising its research endeavours.

    The committee comprises former deputy Army chief Lt-Gen Subrata Saha (retd), the prime mover behind the army’s reach out to the Indian defence industry. Other members are Vice-Admiral SN Ghormade (retd), former chief of the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) Air Marshal BR Krishna (retd), JD Patil of Larsen and Toubro, and Mahindra Group’s SP Shukla, who is also president of the SIDM, an industry grouping of Indian defence companies. 

    Sujan R Chinoy, head of the MP-IDSA think tank and Manindra Agarwal of IIT-Kanpur, distinguished ISRO scientist S Unnikrishnan Nair, and the Defence Ministry’s Financial Adviser, Rasika Chaube, are also part of the panel.

    The DRDO, established in 1958 by merging the Defence Science Organisation and several technical development establishments, operates under the Defence Ministry. With its headquarters in New Delhi, the DRDO is India’s primary research agency, encompassing a range of laboratories dedicated to advanced defence technologies in such areas as electronics, aeronautics, land combat engineering, armaments, missiles and naval systems. From its modest beginnings with just 10 laboratories in 1958, DRDO has expanded into a formidable institution, now encompassing a network of 52 laboratories and facilities spanning the nation.

    Karnataka alone has 14 laboratories:

    1) Aeronautical Development Establishment  (A.D.E), Bengaluru

    2) Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga, Karnataka

    3) Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS), Bengaluru

    4) Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR), Bengaluru

    5) Defence Avionics Research Establishment (DARE), Bengaluru

    6) Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory  (DEBEL), Bengaluru

    7) Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), Mysore, Karnataka

    8) Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru

    9) Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), Bengaluru

    10) Microwave Tube Research & Development Centre (MTRDC), Bengaluru

    11) Society for Integrated Circuit Technology & Applied Research (SITAR), Bengaluru

    12) DRDO Young Scientist Laboratories (DYSLs), Bengaluru

    13) Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), Bengaluru

    14) Advanced Centre for Excellence on Composite Materials (ACECM), Bengaluru

    The DRDO embarked on its initial venture for the armed forces with Project Indigo, focusing on surface-to-air missiles (SAMs). Unfortunately, the project did not yield significant results and was subsequently terminated. 

    Nevertheless, since its establishment, the DRDO has made remarkable strides in creating essential systems and vital technologies. These achievements span diverse domains, including aircraft avionics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), small arms, artillery systems, electronic warfare (EW) systems, tanks and armoured vehicles, sonar systems, command and control set-ups, as well as missile systems.

    In March 2019, the DRDO achieved a significant milestone by creating India’s inaugural anti-satellite system, elevating the nation’s standing as a space powerhouse. In 2016, the organization accomplished a successful trial of its inaugural domestically produced heavy-duty drone, Rustom 2, an unmanned armed combat vehicle designed akin to the US Predator drone.

    Collaboratively, the DRDO contributed to the development of the INS Arihant, India’s debut nuclear ballistic missile submarine, which attained operational status in 2018. Another noteworthy invention is the BSAT, an automatically ejected black box for aircraft, designed to aid rescuers in locating debris following a water crash. 

    Additionally, the DRDO has spearheaded the creation of multiple ballistic missiles through its Integrated guided missile development programme, encompassing missile varieties such as Prithvi, Trishul, Agni, Akash and Nag. However, going forward, the revamp of this gargantuan behemoth will only further India’s indigenous defence capabilities.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 1:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army signs deal for 130 tethered drones, 19 tank driving simulators to strengthen border surveillance

    Indian Army signs deal for 130 tethered drones, 19 tank driving simulators to strengthen border surveillance

    IAF to debut at Bright Star exercise in Egypt with 5 MiG-29s, 6 transport aircraft, Garuds

    IAF to debut at Bright Star exercise in Egypt with 5 MiG-29s, 6 transport aircraft, Garuds

    Defence Ministry inks deal with HSL for 5 fleet support ships for Indian Navy

    Defence Ministry inks deal with HSL for 5 fleet support ships for Indian Navy

    Defence Secretary lays keel of four Fast Patrol vessels for Indian Coast Guard at GSL

    Defence Secretary lays keel of four Fast Patrol vessels for Indian Coast Guard at GSL

    Helicopter upgrades, guns and more... MoD clears acquisition proposals worth Rs 7,800 crore

    Helicopter upgrades, guns and more... MoD clears acquisition proposals worth Rs 7,800 crore

    Recent Stories

    Vikrant Massey to portray Ruskin Bond's Journey in Niranjan Iyengar's upcoming directorial debut film ADC

    Vikrant Massey to portray Ruskin Bond's Journey in Niranjan Iyengar's upcoming directorial debut film

    Tennis US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev cruise to second round osf

    US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev cruise to second round

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Vahbiz Dorabjee misses her brother, shares "I am like a mother to him" MSW

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Vahbiz Dorabjee misses her brother, shares "I am like a mother to him"

    Peacock to Toucan: 8 most beautiful birds ATG

    Peacock to Toucan: 8 most beautiful birds

    Karnataka government denies bankruptcy claims amid guarantee rollout

    Karnataka government denies bankruptcy claims amid guarantee rollout

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon