Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    DRDO successfully tests Agni-V with MIRV technology under Mission Divyastra amid Chinese spy ship presence

    Prior to this, India had Agni-III which was the most extended-range missile with a reach distance of up to 3,500 kilometers. This range could not cover the far eastern and northern territories of adversaries.

    DRDO successfully tests Agni-V with MIRV technology under Mission Divyastra amid Chinese spy ship presence
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 7:49 PM IST

    Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully tested Agni-V ballistic missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology under Mission Divyastra.

    The MIRV technology means a single missile can carry multiple warheads to different locations. The fire-testing coincided with the presence of a Chinese research vessel, the Xiang Yang Hong 01 in the Bay of Bengal region.

    Mission Divyastra: Agni-5 missile's first flight test successful; proud of DRDO, says PM Modi

    This is the second Chinese spy ship to enter the oceans around India in the past few weeks. 

    India has planned to carry out two nuclear-capable ballistic missiles — including the K4 submarine-launched ballistic missile and the land-based Agni-V surface-to-surface ballistic missile, between March 11 – 16.

    Prior to this, the Chinese spy ship Yuan Wang 06 had entered into the Indian Ocean Region in November 2022 days before India’s planned missile test. Later, India cancelled the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) , a no-fly zone in the Bay of Bengal for the tests slated on 10-11 November 2022.

    In December that year, after India issued a NOTAM over the Bay of Bengal, the Chinese research vessel, the Yuan Wang 05, made a U-turn on its course and headed back to the IOR.

    Explained: What is MIRV technology, and why it makes Agni V even more lethal

    The Agni-5 missile, an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which has a capability of reaching distances between 5,500 -- 5,800 kilometers, represents a significant advancement in India's strategic defence capabilities.

    It is pertinent to mention here that it would strengthen India's nuclear deterrence, particularly in response to potential threats from the eastern borders.

    Prior to this, India had Agni-III which was the most extended-range missile with a reach distance of up to 3,500 kilometers. This range could not cover the far eastern and northern territories of adversaries.

    India has been working to reinforce its nuclear triad that involves the capacity to launch nuclear missiles from land, air, and sea.

    Know about Agni-V

    As far as capability of Agni-V is concerned, the missile can cover almost the entire Asian continent, including the northernmost regions of China, as well as some parts of Europe.

    In India’s history, Agni-V represents the farthest-reaching weapon, also the first to be launched at its maximum operational range, surpassing 5,000 kilometers.

    CAA rules now in effect: What is Citizenship Amendment Act & what does it ensure? Key FAQs explained

    With this test-firing, India has joined an elite group of countries having MIRV capability. The countries are the United States, Russia, China and France.

    The system is equipped with indigenous avionics systems and high-precision sensor packages, ensuring that the re-entry vehicles accurately hit their designated targets.

    The capability is an enunciator of India’s growing technological prowess. It must be mentioned here that the project director of Agni-V is a woman.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 7:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EXCLUSIVE Eye on China, Indian Army to raise two more Pinaka regiments along LAC

    EXCLUSIVE! Eye on China, Indian Army is raising two more Pinaka regiments along LAC

    How lethal will be India's fifth generation stealth fighter jet

    How lethal will be India's fifth generation stealth fighter jet

    Explained All about AMCA, India's fifth-generation fighter aircraft

    Explained: All about AMCA, India's fifth-generation fighter jet

    BREAKING CCS approves acquisition of 34 ALH Dhruv choppers for Indian Army and Indian Coast Guard snt

    CCS approves acquisition of 34 ALH Dhruv choppers for Indian Army and Indian Coast Guard

    International Women's Day 2024: Inspiring story of women of the BRO

    International Women's Day 2024: Inspiring story of women of the BRO

    Recent Stories

    Rahul Dravid's pep talk with Indian players ahead of the IPL 2024 osf

    Rahul Dravid's pep talk with Indian players ahead of the IPL 2024

    Government eGazette website crashes minutes after CAA notification announcement AJR

    Government's eGazette website crashes minutes after CAA notification announcement

    Japan's Online Casino Legislation Explained

    Japan’s Online Casino Legislation Explained

    Actor Ajith Kumar undergoes treatment for ear-nerve swelling; Read on NIR

    Actor Ajith Kumar undergoes treatment for ear-nerve swelling; Read on

    R Ashwin reignites 'umpire's call' banter with playful jab at Ben Stokes and England osf

    R Ashwin reignites 'umpire's call' banter with playful jab at Ben Stokes and England

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon