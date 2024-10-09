Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BSF apprehends Pakistani national near Jammu international boundary; investigation underway

    This development comes on the heels of a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir, where the body of a Territorial Army jawan was recovered with gunshot wounds. The soldier, identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat, had been missing since October 8, when he was abducted by terrorists in the Anantnag area.

    BSF apprehends Pakistani national near Jammu international boundary; investigation underway AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 12:39 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

    Alert troops from the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday (October 9) detained a Pakistani national near the International Border in Jammu. The BSF confirmed that further investigations are currently underway regarding the incident.

    This development comes on the heels of a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir, where the body of a Territorial Army jawan was recovered with gunshot wounds. The soldier, identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat, had been missing since October 8, when he was abducted by terrorists in the Anantnag area. His body was found in the Sanglan forest of the Utrasoo region of Kokernag, South Kashmir, shortly after his abduction.

    Bullet riddled body of Army jawan kidnapped by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag recovered

    Officials said that Bhat's body was shifted to a local hospital for medical formalities. Reports indicate that he and another soldier from the 161 unit of the Territorial Army were kidnapped during an anti-terror operation launched on the same day. Fortunately, the second soldier managed to escape despite sustaining two bullet injuries. He was swiftly rushed to a medical facility, where he is currently in stable condition.

    The incident highlights the increasing tensions and security challenges in the region, with security forces intensifying their operations in response to such attacks. The BSF's recent apprehension of the Pakistani national highlights ongoing efforts to secure the border and prevent cross-border infiltration amidst these volatile circumstances.

    Clashes erupt between TN police, Samsung workers amid protests for union recognition and higher wages (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Air Force's longest car rally flagged off from Thoise to Tawang for 92nd anniversary AJR

    Indian Air Force's longest car rally flagged off from Thoise to Tawang for 92nd anniversary

    Indian Army unlikely to receive all 114 Dhanush artilery gun systems by 2026 gcw

    Indian Army ‘unlikely’ to receive all 114 Dhanush artilery gun systems by 2026

    Indian Army rolls out overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank in Delhi AJR

    Indian Army rolls out overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank in Delhi

    India Maldives relations strengthened: Key MoUs, defence cooperation, new airport runway launched and more gcw

    India-Maldives relations strengthened: Key MoUs, defence cooperation, new airport runway launched and more

    IAF Uttarakhand War Memorial to flag-off 'Vayu Veer Vijeyta' car rally from Thoise to Tawang AJR

    IAF, Uttarakhand War Memorial to flag-off 'Vayu Veer Vijeyta' car rally from Thoise to Tawang

    Recent Stories

    RECORD ALERT! Nepali becomes youngest to summit all 14 of world's 8,000-metre peaks; sends inspiring message snt

    RECORD ALERT! Nepali becomes youngest to summit all 14 of world's 8,000-metre peaks; sends inspiring message

    Kerala: BJP state president K Surendran demands spot booking during Sabarimala pilgrimage season anr

    Kerala: BJP demands spot booking during Sabarimala pilgrimage season

    How is Pashmina shawl made? Know why Kashmiri shawls are so expensive RBA

    How is Pashmina shawl made? Know why Kashmiri shawls are so expensive

    Luxury Collection: The 5 MOST expensive cars owned by Indians check brands price more gcw

    Luxury Collection: The 5 MOST expensive cars owned by Indians

    Did You Know KBC changed Amitabh Bachchan's life when he was near bankruptcy? NTI

    Did you know KBC changed Amitabh Bachchan's life when he was near bankruptcy?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon