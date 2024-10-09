BSF apprehends Pakistani national near Jammu international boundary; investigation underway

This development comes on the heels of a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir, where the body of a Territorial Army jawan was recovered with gunshot wounds. The soldier, identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat, had been missing since October 8, when he was abducted by terrorists in the Anantnag area.

Alert troops from the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday (October 9) detained a Pakistani national near the International Border in Jammu. The BSF confirmed that further investigations are currently underway regarding the incident.

This development comes on the heels of a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir, where the body of a Territorial Army jawan was recovered with gunshot wounds. The soldier, identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat, had been missing since October 8, when he was abducted by terrorists in the Anantnag area. His body was found in the Sanglan forest of the Utrasoo region of Kokernag, South Kashmir, shortly after his abduction.

Bullet riddled body of Army jawan kidnapped by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag recovered

Officials said that Bhat's body was shifted to a local hospital for medical formalities. Reports indicate that he and another soldier from the 161 unit of the Territorial Army were kidnapped during an anti-terror operation launched on the same day. Fortunately, the second soldier managed to escape despite sustaining two bullet injuries. He was swiftly rushed to a medical facility, where he is currently in stable condition.

The incident highlights the increasing tensions and security challenges in the region, with security forces intensifying their operations in response to such attacks. The BSF's recent apprehension of the Pakistani national highlights ongoing efforts to secure the border and prevent cross-border infiltration amidst these volatile circumstances.

Clashes erupt between TN police, Samsung workers amid protests for union recognition and higher wages (WATCH)

Latest Videos