Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Running Expedition: Flag-in of the 35 days 35 marathons; check details

    Students from as many as 70 schools, eight colleges and three universities interacted with naval veterans across Haryana, apprising them of various welfare schemes and policies launched by Indian Navy and the central government. 

    Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Running Expedition: Flag-in of the 35 days 35 marathons; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 3, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

    The Indian Navy organised a 1500 km running expedition from October 30 to December 3, 2022. The event was conducted as part of celebrations for 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75th year of India's independence) and National Unity Day.

    According to reports, the running expedition of 35 days' duration was undertaken by Marathon and Ultra Marathon runners of the Indian Navy through Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh region.

    Also read: Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    On October 30, the expedition was flagged-off by the Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Personnel from National War Memorial. The event was flagged-in by the Chief of the Admiral R Hari Kumar Naval Staff at Kota House on December 3, 2022.

    It can be seen that the running expedition commemorated the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The event motivated school/college students and youth.

    Also read: Indian Army can reach key mountainous passes at LAC even before Chinese ground troops; here's how

    Students from as many as 70 schools, eight colleges and three universities interacted with naval veterans across Haryana, apprising them of various welfare schemes and policies launched by Indian Navy and the central government. 

    The event also encouraged running as a lifestyle activity to promote health and fitness awareness amongst the masses.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2022, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army can reach key mountainous passes at LAC even before Chinese ground troops; here's how

    Indian Army can reach key mountainous passes at LAC even before Chinese ground troops; here's how

    All You Need To Know About DISHA Cell of the Indian Air Force

    All You Need To Know About DISHA Cell of the Indian Air Force

    IPEV - A Key Initiative of the Indian Air Force

    IPEV – A Key Initiative of the Indian Air Force

    Army training black kites and dogs with mounted surveillance cameras and GPS; they have a special task

    Army training black kites and dogs with mounted surveillance cameras and GPS; they have a special task

    Yudh Abhyas high up in the Himalayan mountains

    'Yudh Abhyas' high up in the Himalayan mountains

    Recent Stories

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, another Tollywood actress Poonam Kaur diagnosed with the rare disorder Fibromyalgia RBA

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, another actress Poonam Kaur diagnosed with the rare disorder Fibromyalgia

    Jubin Nautiyal: 'God Was Watching Over Me', singer shares picture from his hospital bed RBA

    Jubin Nautiyal: 'God Was Watching Over Me', singer shares picture from his hospital bed

    Two feared dead in explosion at TMC leader's residence in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district AJR

    Two feared dead in explosion at TMC leader's residence in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district

    Red Sea International Film Festival: Kareena-Saif, Sonam, Priyanka and more Indian celebs walk the red carpet RBA

    Red Sea International Film Festival: Kareena-Saif, Sonam, Priyanka and more Indian celebs walk the red carpet

    Can sweat cause hair fall? Find out here sur

    Can sweat cause hair fall? Find out here

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon