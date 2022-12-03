Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Running Expedition: Flag-in of the 35 days 35 marathons; check details

Students from as many as 70 schools, eight colleges and three universities interacted with naval veterans across Haryana, apprising them of various welfare schemes and policies launched by Indian Navy and the central government.

The Indian Navy organised a 1500 km running expedition from October 30 to December 3, 2022. The event was conducted as part of celebrations for 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75th year of India's independence) and National Unity Day.

According to reports, the running expedition of 35 days' duration was undertaken by Marathon and Ultra Marathon runners of the Indian Navy through Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh region.

On October 30, the expedition was flagged-off by the Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Personnel from National War Memorial. The event was flagged-in by the Chief of the Admiral R Hari Kumar Naval Staff at Kota House on December 3, 2022.

It can be seen that the running expedition commemorated the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The event motivated school/college students and youth.

The event also encouraged running as a lifestyle activity to promote health and fitness awareness amongst the masses.