Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All-women crew completes surveillance mission over the Arabian Sea

    The aircraft was captained by the Mission Commander, Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma, who had pilots, Lt Shivangi and Lt Apurva Gite, and Tactical and Sensor Officers, Lt Pooja Panda and SLt Pooja Shekhawat in her team

    All women crew completes surveillance mission over the Arabian Sea
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 3:23 PM IST

    In a first, Indian Navy created naval history by completing all-women independent maritime reconnaissance and surveillance mission over the Arabian Sea onboard a Dornier 228 aircraft, on August 3. The mission was carried out by five officers of the Indian Navy Air Squadron 314 based at Naval Air Enclave, Porbandar in Gujarat.

    Also Read: Agnipath scheme: 9.55 lakh applicants register for recruitment in Navy

    "The aircraft was captained by the Mission Commander, Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma, who had pilots, Lt Shivangi and Lt Apurva Gite, and Tactical and Sensor Officers, Lt Pooja Panda and SLt Pooja Shekhawat in her team," an official said. 

    INAS 314 is a frontline Naval Air Squadron that operates the state-of-the-art Dornier 228 maritime reconnaissance aircraft. 

    All women crew completes surveillance mission over the Arabian Sea

    The official said that the women officers had to undergo months of ground training and comprehensive mission briefings in the run up to this historical sortie.

    "The Indian Navy has been a front-runner in driving transformation in the Armed Forces," Indian Navy spokespersons Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

    Also Read: India goes shopping for guns, drones, bulletproof jackets worth Rs 28,732 crore

    "This first-of-its-kind military flying mission was, however, unique and is expected to pave the way for women officers in the aviation cadre to assume greater responsibility and aspire for more challenging roles," he said. 

    In 2018, the all-women Indian Navy crew on board INSV Tarini created historic feat by successfully circumnavigated around the globe for eight months.

    Also Read: China's army is 'preparing for war!'

    Also Read: The 170 cm height issue that ex-Agniveers would face for CAPF job

    Also Read: India goes shopping for guns, drones, bulletproof jackets worth Rs 28,732 crore

    Also Read: From the IAF vault: The engineer from Ladakh who made an airstrip in 26 days

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 4:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Agnipath scheme: 9.55 lakh applicants register for recruitment in Navy

    Agnipath scheme: 9.55 lakh applicants register for recruitment in Navy

    From the IAF vault: The engineer from Ladakh who made an airstrip in 26 days

    From the IAF vault: The engineer from Ladakh who made an airstrip in 26 days

    Remember and Never Forget: Sowar Vijay Kumar, 22 Rashtriya Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Sowar Vijay Kumar, 22 Rashtriya Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Dhakane Yashwant Arjun, 15 Maratha LI

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Dhakane Yashwant Arjun, 15 Maratha LI

    Lethal and precise: All about Hellfire R9X, the missile that killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri snt

    Lethal and precise: All about Hellfire R9X, the missile that killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

    Recent Stories

    Koffee with Karan 7 Katrina Kaif to spill beans about her love story with Vicky Kaushal drb

    Koffee with Karan 7: Katrina Kaif to spill beans about her love story with Vicky Kaushal?

    Indian Navy operating without sole aircraft carrier since 1.5 years!

    Indian Navy operating without sole aircraft carrier since 1.5 years!

    football Not a gambler Barcelona President Joan Laporta slams critics over transfer market claims snt

    'Not a gambler': Barcelona President Laporta slams critics over transfer market claims

    National Herald case: ED resumes searches at Young Indian office as Congress leader Kharge arrives - adt

    National Herald case: ED resumes searches at Young Indian office as Congress leader Kharge arrives

    Har Ghar Tiranga Want to hoist tricolour at home Here are 5 FAQs answered gcw

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Want to hoist tricolour at home? Here are 5 FAQs answered

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon