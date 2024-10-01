Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh takes charge as 30th chief of Indian Air Force

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh assumed command as the 30th Chief of the Indian Air Force. With over 5,000 flight hours, his four-decade career includes roles in command, staff, and flight testing, notably leading the MiG-29 upgrade and LCA Tejas project.

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Monday assumed charge as the 30th Chief of the Indian Air Force, succeeding ACM VR Chaudhari. An ace fighter pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience, ACM AP Singh was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in December 1984.

Born on 27 October 1964, Air Chief Marshal Singh has had a distinguished career spanning nearly four decades. Before becoming the IAF Chief, he served in various roles, including command, staff, instructional, and foreign assignments.

An alumnus of institutions such as the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, and National Defence College, Singh has expertise as both a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot. His operational command experience includes leading a frontline fighter squadron and an airbase.

As a test pilot, he headed the MiG-29 upgrade project in Russia and served as the Project Director (Flight Test) at the National Flight Test Centre, overseeing the flight testing of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

Latest Videos