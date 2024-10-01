Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh takes charge as 30th chief of Indian Air Force

    Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh assumed command as the 30th Chief of the Indian Air Force. With over 5,000 flight hours, his four-decade career includes roles in command, staff, and flight testing, notably leading the MiG-29 upgrade and LCA Tejas project.

    Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh takes charge as 30th chief of Indian Air Force vkp
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 7:54 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 7:54 AM IST

    New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Monday assumed charge as the 30th Chief of the Indian Air Force, succeeding ACM VR Chaudhari. An ace fighter pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience, ACM AP Singh was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in December 1984.

    Born on 27 October 1964, Air Chief Marshal Singh has had a distinguished career spanning nearly four decades. Before becoming the IAF Chief, he served in various roles, including command, staff, instructional, and foreign assignments.

    An alumnus of institutions such as the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, and National Defence College, Singh has expertise as both a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot. His operational command experience includes leading a frontline fighter squadron and an airbase.

    As a test pilot, he headed the MiG-29 upgrade project in Russia and served as the Project Director (Flight Test) at the National Flight Test Centre, overseeing the flight testing of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malabar exercise 2024 to begin from October 8; Australia sends its naval platforms vkp

    Malabar exercise 2024 to begin from October 8; Australia sends its naval platforms

    Indian Army inducts 100 robotic mules to enhance logistics and surveillance in high-altitude regions (WATCH) snt

    Indian Army inducts 100 robotic mules to enhance logistics and surveillance in high-altitude regions (WATCH)

    India Rafale M deal nears completion as Ajit Doval engages in final price talks with France AJR

    India's Rafale M deal nears completion as Ajit Doval engages in final price talks with France

    Hassan Nasrallah: A Profile of Hezbollah's Fallen Secretary-General AJR

    Hassan Nasrallah: A Profile of Hezbollah's Fallen Secretary-General

    K9 Vajra, Dhanush gun system, Sarang & more: Indian Army's major artillery enhancement plans REVEALED snt

    K9 Vajra, Dhanush gun system, Sarang & more: Indian Army's major artillery enhancement plans REVEALED

    Recent Stories

    Malabar exercise 2024 to begin from October 8; Australia sends its naval platforms vkp

    Malabar exercise 2024 to begin from October 8; Australia sends its naval platforms

    Ram Nath Kovind turns 79: Explore 7 lesser known facts about him NTI

    Ram Nath Kovind turns 79: Explore 7 lesser known facts about him

    World Vegetarian Day: 7 Countries with highest vegetarian populations NTI

    World Vegetarian Day: 7 Countries with highest vegetarian populations

    International Coffee Day 2024: Discover 7 amazing benefits of coffee NTI

    International Coffee Day 2024: Discover 7 amazing benefits of coffee

    Caught on camera: Radio journalist Rishi Nagar survives attack by alleged Khalistanis in Calgary (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Radio journalist Rishi Nagar survives attack by alleged Khalistanis in Calgary (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon