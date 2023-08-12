Ahead of Independence Day, India and China to meet in Eastern Ladakh

On the Chinese side, the dialogue will be led by the chief of the South Xinjiang military district. This upcoming meeting holds significance in the ongoing efforts to address and manage the dynamics between the two nations in the region.

The 19th iteration of the Corps Commanders level talks between India and China is set to unfold on August 14 at the Chushul-Moldo area within the eastern Ladakh sector. The timing of this engagement is notable, occurring just a day before India's Independence Day.

Defence establishment sources have revealed that the discussions will be steered by Lieutenant General Rashim Bali, the Commander of the Fire and Fury Corps based in Leh. Accompanying him will be representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Following a pause of approximately four months, this latest round of talks is convened, marking the first engagement since the April 23 discussion.

Significant strides have been achieved thus far, with disengagement occurring from areas including Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Gogra (PP-17A), and Hot Springs (PP-15). Yet, the focus remains on further disengagement efforts, particularly in the strategically vital Depsang plains and Demchok.

The Ladakh sector currently witnesses the presence of over 55,000 troops and advanced weaponry from both India and China. This reinforces the sensitive nature of the situation in the region.

It's worth noting that these discussions coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the upcoming BRICS Summit, set to unfold in Johannesburg, South Africa, from August 22 to 24.

The two countries are engaged into border standoff in eastern Ladakh since last three years. The bilateral relations between two Himalayan giants went exponentially down in last six decades after a violent faceoff in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020.

In the faceoff, 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed while significantly double number of Chinese troops were killed in the valley. However, Beijing officially claimed that only four Chinese soldiers were killed.

India has been consistently saying that the relations cannot be normalised without restoring peace and tranquillity along the border.

