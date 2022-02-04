80 Afghan cadets stranded in India since fall of Kabul to get special training

The training, which is scheduled to commence from February 7, will benefit the 80 Afghan cadets who are stranded in India.

Afghan cadets who had been left stranded in India after the Taliban seized control of their country last year, have been offered 12-month military training in effective English communication for business and office purposes at several military institutes in the country.

"The 80 Afghan cadets who recently graduated from various military academies in India have been offered a 12-month training programme in effective English communication for business and office purposes under the ITEC programme by the Government of India," the Embassy of Afghanistan said in a statement.

The training programme is a part of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation initiative that seeks to provide technical assistance to neighbouring countries. These cadets will be enrolled at three different institutes and be provided accommodation and a monthly allowance.

Even after the fall of the elected government in Kabul, India continues to provide training to cadets from Afghanistan in various military academies. The cadets get various diplomas and certificates during their training in the country.

India has been training cadets from Afghanistan since the 1970s. So far, more than 1,000 cadets have been passed out from the Indian Military Academy and Officers Training Academy. The Afghan cadets also join the National Defence Academy for undergraduate training. In addition, Afghan cadets undergo training at IMA, OTA and NDA.

