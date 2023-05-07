2024 Republic Day parade to have all-women marching contingents only

The Government of India is planning another push for Nari Shakti by organising a Republic Day parade in 2024 with exclusively women participating in all activities along the Kartavya Path. This will be the first time that the government has made such a decision.

With an objective to empower women further, the government has decided to conduct the upcoming Republic Day parade with only women contingents on the Kartavaya Path in the national capital. It would be the first time in India’s history that only women contingents participated in the Republic Day celebrations.

According to reports, the only women will also participate in tableaux and cultural performances, besides the marching and band.

In a notice which was issued over two months ago, the Defence Ministry stated: “After detailed deliberations, it has been decided that Republic Day 2024 will have women participation, including contingents (marching and bands), tableaux and performances during the parade at the Kartavya Path.”

Also Read | India Mourns Rajouri Encounter Bravehearts: 'My brother was very passionate about serving the country'

It has also sent a letter to ministries like home affairs, culture and urban development about its decision. The ministry further said it must be noted that the women have been participating in the marching contingents of Indian armed forces and paramilitary forces as contingent commanders and deputy commanders.

In the recent past, the defence forces have taken a number of steps to promote gender equality. The women have been assigned the command roles, grooming them for future leadership roles, and allowing them to join the regiment of artillery.

Also Read | Indian Army just made Agniveers' lives 'ASAAN'; here's how

The new development can be seen in the light of the Narendra Modi government’s push for promoting “Nari Shakti” or “women power” in all spheres of life. To begin at the ground level, the government has been pushing for the “beti bachao beti padhao” initiative.

In 99th edition of flagship monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that Indian women have been playing a greater role in driving the country’s growth and prosperity.

However, the government’s decision has evoked mixed reactions on social media with some saying: “It’s a great insult to all the males serving in the forces.”

One of the users said: “Don't worry these optics are for elections.. May 2024!!!” Another user added: “U guys r so predictably pathetic ! If US had done this, it wud hv been hailed as the greatest thing ever ! If a country where women’s rights still needs to b supported requires symbolism like this, so b it ! Come off it guys, don’t become a …..”

Also Read | 'Victims of terrorism do not sit with perpetrators of terror...' Jaishankar's brutal takedown of Pakistan