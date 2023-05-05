Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Victims of terrorism do not sit with perpetrators of terror...' Jaishankar's brutal takedown of Pakistan

    

    
    First Published May 5, 2023, 7:24 PM IST

    India and Pakistan on Friday (May 5) took a veiled swipe at each other at a SCO meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar demanding tough action against cross-border terrorism and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari calling for not getting caught up in "weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring".

    During the briefing, the external affairs minister also said that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always be part of India.

    After the conclusion of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, "The SCO foreign ministers assessed the status of decisions that will be approved at the upcoming SCO Summit in July. The meeting also gave an opportunity to dwell on the state of multilateral cooperation in SCO to address regional and global issues of interest."

    "Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terrorism. Victims of terrorism defend themselves, counter acts of terrorism, they call it out, they legitimise it and that is exactly what is happening. To come here and preach these hypocritical words as though we are on the same boat," Jaishankar said.

    Talking about China-Pakistan Eco Corridor, the external affairs minister said, "Connectivity good for progress, but it can't violate territorial integrity and sovereignty of states."

    In his address, the Pakistan foreign minister talked about the need for ensuring respect for universally recognised principles and said,"unilateral and illegal measures by States in violation of international law and Security Council resolutions run counter to the SCO objectives."

    "We need to be unambiguous in keeping our commitments and charting out a new future for our people. One that is not based on conflict preservation but on conflict resolution," he said.

    Though Bhutto Zardari did not make any specific references or elaborated on the context, his remarks were largely seen as an indirect reference to India's policy on Kashmir.

    The ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after India announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August 2019.

    While expressing Pakistan's commitment to fighting terrorism, Bhutto Zardari also appeared to take a swipe at India as he called for not getting caught up in "weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring".

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 7:53 PM IST
