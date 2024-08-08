Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WHO convenes emergency meeting: Mpox outbreak nearing global emergency status? What we know so far

    The decision to convene the emergency meeting follows a significant increase in Mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo and nine other African nations, including Kenya and Burundi. The outbreak in Kenya was identified on July 29 in a truck driver who had travelled to Uganda, Rwanda, and Tanzania while infected.

    WHO convenes emergency meeting: Mpox outbreak nearing global emergency status? What we know so far AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 1:23 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

    Following a surge in Mpox (monkeypox) cases in Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called an emergency meeting to assess whether the outbreak should be classified as a global emergency. WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the meeting was prompted by the spread of Mpox beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo.

    "Decided to convene an emergency committee to advise on whether the Mpox outbreak in African countries represents a public health emergency of international concern," Ghebreyesus said.

    Lung Disease: Here are some warning signs one needs to check out

    The decision to convene the emergency meeting follows a significant increase in Mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo and nine other African nations, including Kenya and Burundi. The outbreak in Kenya was identified on July 29 in a truck driver who had travelled to Uganda, Rwanda, and Tanzania while infected.

    Last week, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) reported that Mpox has been detected in 10 African countries this year. Congo has been accounted for over 96 percent of all cases and deaths.

    With the outbreak on the rise, WHO's emergency meeting aims to determine if the viral illness needs to be elevated to the status of a "global emergency."

    What is monkeypox?

    Do you have an unhealthy gut? Here are 7 common signs and tips to address them

    Monkeypox is a viral illness similar to smallpox. The virus is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or through materials contaminated with the virus. This year, Mpox cases have increased by 160 percent, affecting 10 African countries.

    The current outbreak in Africa has disproportionately impacted children due to its high mortality rate. According to the Africa CDC, nearly 70 percent of cases in Congo are in children younger than 15, who also accounted for 85 percent of deaths.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lung Disease: Here are some warning signs one needs to check out RBA

    Lung Disease: Here are some warning signs one needs to check out

    Do you have an unhealthy gut? Here are 7 common signs and tips to address them RBA

    Do you have an unhealthy gut? Here are 7 common signs and tips to address them

    Suspected Chandipura virus outbreak claims young lives in THIS state: Here's what you should know AJR

    Suspected Chandipura virus outbreak claims young lives in THIS state: Here's what you should know

    Did you know sleeping late can ruin your mental health vkp

    Did you know sleeping late can ruin your mental health?

    Dengue outbreak in Karnataka reaches critical levels, Bengaluru worst-hit AJR

    Dengue outbreak in Karnataka reaches critical levels, Bengaluru worst-hit

    Recent Stories

    Uttarakhand SHOCKER! Almora college denies married girl's entry, claims would 'disrupt its environment' anr

    Uttarakhand SHOCKER! Almora college denies married girl's entry, claims would 'disrupt its environment'

    Google Pixel 9 series launch is almost here! From display to AI capabilities, here's what you can expect gcw

    Google Pixel 9 series launch is almost here! From display to AI capabilities, here's what you can expect

    Karnataka High Court advises BBMP to penalize those neglecting Dengue prevention in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka HC advises BBMP to penalize those neglecting Dengue prevention in Bengaluru

    Kochi police arrests human trafficker for selling youths to Chinese company in Laos anr

    Kochi police arrests human trafficker for selling youths to Chinese company in Laos

    hockey Paris Olympics 2024: India vs Spain; When and where to watch hockey bronze medal match scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: India vs Spain; When and where to watch hockey bronze medal match

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon