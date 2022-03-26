Want to keep your kidney happy? Here are some tips you should follow now

What to eat to keep your kidneys happy? We spoke to Dr Ravi Jangamani, Consultant - Nephrology, Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, who gave us some easy tips to keep your kidneys happy.

Kidney disease is a common problem worldwide, with a prevalence of about 800 cases per million population. Kidneys are vital for maintaining overall health and kidney disease can be a cause of concern in most cases. Want to keep your kidneys safe? Read on to learn easy tips to keep your kidneys happy.

Tips to keep kidneys safe

1. Nutritious diet

Eating the right food is essential to keeping yourself healthy. Include fresh fruits, green leafy vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy products in your diet. Cut down on salt and added sugars. Avoid eating processed foods, foods that are high in fats, salt, or sugar, and stay away from fried snacks. You can control your blood pressure and blood sugar levels by lowering your salt and sugar intake.

2. Physical activity

Staying active daily will help you to stay fit. Physical activity for 30 minutes or more boosts your overall health and improves kidney health. Regular exercise helps maintain your body weight and control your blood pressure levels.

3. Hydration

Drink adequate water to keep your kidneys well hydrated. Drink four to six glasses daily to help your kidneys function better. Your urine needs to be straw-coloured. If it is any darker, then you are probably dehydrated. If you sweat more than usual, you will have to drink more water to make up for the fluid loss.

4. Healthy weight

If you are obese or underweight, you must start focusing on maintaining your ideal body weight. A healthy body weight helps manage your overall health and maintain good kidney health.

5. Sleep well

Sleeping for 7 to 8 hours daily is necessary to maintain kidney health.

6. Avoid alcohol and smoking

Alcohol and smoking are a complete no-no for kidney health. Stop smoking entirely and restrict your alcohol intake. Smoking and alcohol can increase your blood pressure that can damage your kidneys.

7. Avoid drugs

Common anti-inflammatory drugs and pain killers can cause damage to your kidneys. Do not consume any medicine without consulting your physician. Take medication as prescribed by your doctor for the exact duration.

Takeaway: Kidneys are your body’s toxic waste removers. You need to maintain your health and keep your kidneys at the top of your health to lead a healthy life. Go for regular health check-ups and get yourself tested annually.