Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mpox scare in India: AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients amid global surge in cases

    While no cases of Mpox have been detected in Delhi so far, health officials are taking no chances. "We are prepared, and there is no need to panic. Three Delhi government hospitals have been instructed to set up isolation rooms for suspected and confirmed cases of Mpox," a health department official said.

    Mpox scare in India: AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients amid global surge in cases AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 7:19 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 7:19 PM IST

    Amid a global surge in Mpox (also known as Monkeypox) cases, AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday (August 20) issued a detailed protocol for handling suspected patients. This move comes as the central government instructs airport, port, and border authorities to remain on high alert to prevent the spread of the virus. In addition, three prominent Delhi hospitals—Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Medical College—have been directed to establish isolation facilities to manage potential cases.

    While no cases of Mpox have been detected in Delhi so far, health officials are taking no chances. "We are prepared, and there is no need to panic. Three Delhi government hospitals have been instructed to set up isolation rooms for suspected and confirmed cases of Mpox," a health department official said.

    Badlapur sexual assault case: Maharashtra govt orders suspension of 3 cops amid outrage

    AIIMS Delhi has outlined specific steps to ensure the swift and safe handling of suspected Mpox patients:

    • Patients presenting with fever, rash, or a history of contact with confirmed Mpox cases should be immediately flagged for assessment.
    • Key symptoms to watch for include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and the characteristic maculopapular rash, which may progress to vesicles and pustules.
    • Suspected patients should be placed in a designated isolation area to minimize contact with other patients and healthcare staff. AIIMS Delhi has earmarked beds 33, 34, 35, 36, and 37 in AB-7 as a temporary holding area for these patients.
    • The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) must be informed immediately upon identification of a suspected case, with patient details and clinical findings provided. Suspected Mpox cases will be referred to Safdarjung Hospital for definitive care, as it has been designated for managing and treating Mpox patients.
    • A dedicated ambulance is available to transport suspected patients to Safdarjung Hospital. Emergency staff are instructed to coordinate with the ambulance service for patient transfer.
    • All patients should be managed with strict infection control measures. Healthcare staff must use personal protective equipment (PPE) when dealing with suspected cases to prevent the spread of the virus.
    • Proper documentation of the patient's details, symptoms, and referral process is crucial to ensure that all necessary information is accurately recorded and communicated.

    Bharat Bandh 2024: Know what is open and what's closed on August 21; deets inside

    Although Delhi has not yet reported any Mpox cases, these protocols highlight the city's preparedness to respond swiftly should the need arise. The health department's proactive measures, including the establishment of isolation facilities and the issuance of clear guidelines, reflect the seriousness with which authorities are addressing the potential threat.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why do we observe World Mosquito Day? Know its history, significance and more dmn

    Why do we observe World Mosquito Day? Know its history, significance and more

    Study reveals harmful microplastics in salt and sugar packets: Iodised salt worst affected AJR

    Study reveals harmful microplastics in salt and sugar packets: Iodised salt worst affected

    WHO convenes emergency meeting: Mpox outbreak nearing global emergency status? What we know so far AJR

    WHO convenes emergency meeting: Mpox outbreak nearing global emergency status? What we know so far

    Lung Disease: Here are some warning signs one needs to check out RBA

    Lung Disease: Here are some warning signs one needs to check out

    Do you have an unhealthy gut? Here are 7 common signs and tips to address them RBA

    Do you have an unhealthy gut? Here are 7 common signs and tips to address them

    Recent Stories

    Do you drink cinnamon tea? 7 benefits you need to know dmn

    Do you drink cinnamon tea? 7 benefits you need to know

    cricket Karun Nair hits swashbuckling 124 for Mysuru Warriors in Maharaja T20 Trophy scr

    Karun Nair hits swashbuckling 124 for Mysuru Warriors in Maharaja T20 Trophy

    Mastering the World of Forex Brokers

    Mastering the World of Forex Brokers

    Badlapur sexual assault case: Maharashtra govt orders suspension of 3 cops amid outrage AJR

    Badlapur sexual assault case: Maharashtra govt orders suspension of 3 cops amid outrage

    Trading can be easy with Vantage Copy trading, Copy trade & Earn with Vantage

    Trading can be easy with Vantage Copy trading, Copy trade & Earn with Vantage

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon