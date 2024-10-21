Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heart attack warning: Early signs and pains you shouldn't ignore

    Know the common symptoms of a heart attack. Don't ignore persistent chest pain and shortness of breath; these could be early signs of a heart attack.

    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 3:28 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

    Recently, the number of deaths due to heart attacks has been increasing. Many lose their lives because they fail to recognize the early symptoms of a heart attack. Before a heart attack, pain appears in certain parts of the body. If such pain is not ignored and medical attention is sought immediately, there is a possibility of survival. Some of these symptoms are given here.

    Don't ignore the pain in these areas:

    A heart attack can cause cold sweats, rapid heartbeat, and pain in the left arm, jaw, and shoulder pain. Many people are unaware that women often experience different heart attack symptoms than men.

    Shoulder or arm pain can feel like chest pain, pressure, or heaviness. It can come on suddenly, be intense, or feel like increasing pressure on the chest. The pain usually affects the left arm, but sometimes it can affect both arms. Many types of arm pain can be relieved by rest and taking over-the-counter pain relievers. However, if you notice any of the following symptoms, it is important to see a doctor immediately.

    If severe pain in the arm, shoulder, or back starts suddenly or if you experience chest pain or heaviness, there is a possibility of a heart attack. A heart attack occurs when an artery supplying oxygen-rich blood to the heart is blocked. The heart muscle starts to die.

    Note: The information here is based on medical articles. If you have any symptoms, consult a specialist doctor.

