Caught cold? Use these 5 ways to avoid catching a cold, this winter season

Catching a cold can really take a toll on one, having us deal with headache, blocked nose, sore throat and body ache. Here are a few tips that can help you keep cold at a distance, and let you enjoy the winter season.

As winters have arrived already, an increase in common cold cases has been reported, which is not very surprising. A runny nose, headache, body aches, and a sore throat can make it difficult to go about our daily activities, and all we want to do is curl up in bed and sip a hot beverage.

Furthermore, the chilly wind exacerbates the symptoms, throwing us off track for several days. Nobody enjoys being sick and spending the entire day in bed. Rather of taking medicines and later taking steam to relieve a stuffy nose, it is preferable to avoid catching a cold in the first place. Here are some tips for staying fit and active this winter and avoiding colds.

Hands should be washed frequently: To reduce the chance of COVID infection, the pandemic taught us to wash our hands well before eating or touching our faces. All we have to do now is keep going, even in the cold. Coughs and sneezes of an infected individual spread cold-causing viruses, which can persist on hands and surfaces for up to 24 hours. To avoid getting sick, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before eating or touching your face.

Keep yourself hydrated: In general, your daily water intake drops over the winter. We do not feel thirsty in the chilly weather, so we do not drink much water. This is something you must avoid this season. Water aids in the removal of toxins from the body and the prevention of illness. Drink at least 2 litres of water per day, even if you wish to keep healthy. To increase your fluid intake, you can eat soup or bone broth.

Consume nutritious foods: During the season, eat a nutritious, well-balanced meal. It will help you consume enough nutrients while also keeping you in shape. Keep an eye on your zinc and vitamin D consumption in particular. These two nutrients work together to increase immunity and lower the chances of getting sick. Increase your consumption of leafy greens, whole grains, nuts, and fruits.

Get enough rest: In order to combat and prevent a cold, we must get adequate sleep. Sleep deprivation or poor sleep quality makes it more difficult for the body to fight viruses and infections. Our bodies create and release cytokines, which are proteins that fight infection and inflammation when we receive enough sleep. So, to keep your immune system functioning, make sure you get 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night.

Regular exercise: Exercising is not only necessary for losing weight or building muscle. It can even help to boost immunity and prevent the common cold. Exercise, according to studies, helps our immune cells travel more quickly around our bodies by improving circulation. In this way, it aids the body's ability to fight infection more effectively. Maintain your fitness by engaging in regular physical activities such as walking, yoga, meditation, running, and strength training.