Are you pregnant and want to do Yoga? Here are some do's and don'ts practising Yoga during pregnancy

Yoga can improve your flexibility and make your body strong and open, preparing you for the journey of motherhood. However, some asanas or postures can be dangerous for you baby; so here are some do's and don'ts doing Yoga during pregnancy

Pregnancy brings about overwhelming emotions of joy, happiness, and a profound sense of fulfilment. But it is also an experience where the health of the mother and child must be monitored with utmost care. Pregnancy is a transformational time causing many physical, mental and even emotional changes. The mother–to–be must remain adaptable to the changing circumstances of her body. In this process, Yoga can prove to be a great source of support that the woman needs. It imparts knowledge to help you stay connected with your body and breath. When you begin to practice yoga asanas, pranayama, meditation and mudras, it ushers in many positive changes to your life. Yoga makes you feel balanced, happy, calm and grounded during pregnancy.

Yoga asanas or postures work on your physical health by increasing blood circulation, reducing swelling and discomfort during pregnancy. Yoga can also improve your flexibility and make your body strong and open, preparing you for the journey of motherhood.

Nutrition

The weight that a woman gains during pregnancy is a source of breastfeeding. At this time, pay careful attention to your nutritional intake by eating a variety of healthy foods rich in iron, calcium and folate. If rice is part of your staple diet, then start eating par-boiled rice as this is a healthier option than normal white rice. Focus on a diet with plenty of fresh and boiled vegetables and fruits, balanced with proteins and carbohydrates. Fortify yourself with natural supplements as suggested by an Ayurveda expert.

Dos

• Eat small regular meals at routine intervals, along with an adequate liquid intake which is essential during the first trimester.

• Consume foods that contain antioxidants throughout your pregnancy such as dark green spinach, oranges, carrots, red apples, yellow bananas, blueberries.

• More folic acid supplements are needed as it’s a type of vitamin B that is needed for the formation of blood cells.

Dont’s

• Avoid white sugar

• Avoid eating spicy foods during pregnancy. Spicy food results can trigger heartburn and make you uncomfortable. A common tendency for some women during pregnancy is that they have indigestion as a result of hormonal changes and pressure from a growing uterus.

Stay Hydrated

Dos

• Drink at least eight glasses of fluid every day, mostly water.

• If you are breastfeeding, it’s very important to stay hydrated therefore you should drink more fluids. This is because most women will feel very thirsty while the baby is nursing.

• To hydrate yourself, choose water and milk as these are good choices.

Don’ts

• Avoid alcohol consumption during pregnancy

• Replace sugary, carbonated drinks for home made fruit juices or milk

Stay Active with Yoga Asanas

Build your immunity with the help of yoga asanas and also remain physically fit and active. Light to moderate exercise will help to keep your muscles toned and, most importantly help control blood sugar levels. Managing your blood sugar levels is key in the prevention of gestational diabetes. Yoga can be a very gentle form of exercise and a powerful way to connect with your breath. However, you should listen closely to what your body is telling you. If exercise is causing extreme fatigue or discomfort, then slow down. Practice simple but effective asanas such as Baddhakonasana, Tadasana, Samasthithi, Vrikshasana, Balasana etc. Perform these simple asanas slowly with breath awareness for 15-30 seconds do it again for 3 sets.

What to Avoid

• Avoid performing any vigorous and strenuous exercise routines.

• Leading an inactive lifestyle puts you at higher risk of obesity, gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia and varicose veins, shortness of breath and lower back pain.

• Unless you are a seasoned practitioner, do not perform any postures without supervision

Ensure you practice properly and safely under the guidance of an experienced Yoga instructor/teacher, and avoid postures that may be harmful for you.

Pranayama and Meditation

Give yourself 60-90 days to heal completely. Meditate regularly sitting in postures like Dandasana, Sukhasana, Vajrasana, etc. Do gentle pranayama techniques like Anulom Vilom and Brahmari Pranayama- all these need to be accomplished in Shanth Gati (slow pace).

With these exercises/Yoga, you can regain your energy, be revitalised and even enjoy better mental well-being and physical. Along with Yoga, 8-hours sleep and food play a major role so guarantee that you remain sufficiently well-rested and are eating well.

Mental Well-being

Pregnancy can be a source of anxiety, stress and worry. This entire process of pregnancy, giving birth and caring for a baby can affect women’s mental health in different ways. Therefore, you must manage your mental well-being using meditation techniques and pranayama. Swaas Dhyan or Breath Meditation can be combined with varying pranayama exercises such as Anulom Vilom, Brhamari Pranayama, Bhastrika pranayama etc.

With regular practice, this combination yoga asanas, pranayama, meditation etc. can help the mother-to-be remain focussed and strong. Pregnancy can test your nerves, and Yoga regulates your emotions, keeping you calm and cheerful. Bring positivity into your life, especially during your pregnancy for a happy, and safe pregnancy, as well as a comfortable delivery.